James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on April 28, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is truly the Twitchy gift that keeps on giving.

We should seriously send her some cookies and a thank-you card because she could single-handedly ensure we have enough content to write about all by herself. Sure, it would be sort of one-note but we'd still have just as many stories.

And honestly, they'd still be highly entertaining, especially if she keeps claiming the real cause of issues at the southern border is climate change.

Not even kidding.

James Woods dropping her on her air-filled head makes it even better:

Heh.

There's nothing better than an insult that's really just a brutal, mean, and ACCURATE compliment.

Woods is truly the master.

Millennials are a hot mess.

True story.

Nope. Not parody either - we checked more than once.

That reads.

He WENT There! LOL! @Amuse Play-by-Play Video Thread of White House Correspondent's Dinner Wins Twitter
Sam J.
Dammit. Now we're depressed.

Lucky her.

And fin.

