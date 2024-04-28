James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is truly the Twitchy gift that keeps on giving.

We should seriously send her some cookies and a thank-you card because she could single-handedly ensure we have enough content to write about all by herself. Sure, it would be sort of one-note but we'd still have just as many stories.

And honestly, they'd still be highly entertaining, especially if she keeps claiming the real cause of issues at the southern border is climate change.

Not even kidding.

James Woods dropping her on her air-filled head makes it even better:

Has she started writing her own texts again? Nobody could be this stupid or emulate such stupidity even as satire. This is the real deal here... pic.twitter.com/kGSxLEL6dm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 28, 2024

Heh.

There's nothing better than an insult that's really just a brutal, mean, and ACCURATE compliment.

Woods is truly the master.

She's spouting what she "learned" in college. You are seeing similar people swarming the campuses supporting Hamas and Iran — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) April 28, 2024

Millennials are a hot mess.

True story.

Climate change??? This has to be satire. — Not a dumb blonde👩🏻‍🦳 (@BlondeMAGAinNJ) April 28, 2024

Nope. Not parody either - we checked more than once.

I have a close relative who insists she is the smartest person America has ever elected to Congress, and we Republicans are simply too filled with hate to appreciate her true genius.



We don't talk much anymore. — jeffery reynolds (@ChargerJeff) April 28, 2024

That reads.

What's even more terrifying is that she probably has a mid-range IQ when compared to other members of Congress. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) April 28, 2024

Dammit. Now we're depressed.

It's not just stupid...it's AOC stupid....she has her own category — stone (@stoney_diggs) April 28, 2024

Lucky her.

And fin.

