LOOK on Joe Biden's Botox-Filled Face When Woman Says 'F**K You, Thanks for...
CBS News Profiles Ex Anchor Dan Rather and His 'Controversial Moments' (That's ONE...
Columbia Releases Then Quickly DELETES Statement on Student 'Protests' (We Snagged the Ori...
EYE ROLL: WATCH Antisemites Whine About Being Called Antisemites Just Because They Say...
CNN's Jim Acosta Warns Voters the WH Correspondents' Dinner Is in Peril if...
WHOA: Paid Propagandist Harry Sisson EXPOSED by Freedom Of Information Act (Check Out...
Politico Is Shocked, SHOCKED That Conservatives Want to Make Babies, Not Abort Them
Monday Morning Meme Madness
This Is BANANAS! Pro-Hamas Protesters A-Peel to UCLA to Ban Assault Fruits and...
Democrats and Republicans Are the Reason Why RFK Jr. Is Even a Thing
Cries of 'Burgumentum' Arise as Speculation Swirls About His Possible VP Chances
Kristi Noem Attempts to Explain Dog Shooting Story and the Responses are Less...
'The Flag Guy' Gives Pro-Hamas UCLA Encampment a Hilarious Wake-Up Call ... at...
DeSantis and Trump Weekend Meeting Has Tongues Wagging and Speculation Flying

YIKES: James Carville's Unhinged, Curse-Filled RANT at GenZ Voters Proves He's SCARED of Trump (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on April 29, 2024
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

We're sorry, sir, this is a Wendy's drive-thru.

Our bad, that joke is super old but if there was ever a post or person who exemplified a reason to use it, it's James Carville, especially after watching this honestly creepy video where he threatens young people about voting for Biden. No, really. 

Advertisement

Dude, if you have to threaten and scare young people into voting for your guy, your guy sucks.

Twitchy favorite, @EricAbbenante shared the following of Carville, watch:

The post continues:

But that's alright you little f*cking 26-year-old, you don't feel like the elections are important." Excellent outreach to young voters James. The kids love nothing more than being scolded by a lizard person.

Carville is nervous, and he should be with Biden's falling approval numbers and everyday Americans disliking him enough to swear at him in public.

And nothing inspires young people to vote the way you want them to like a video of a bald, old, skinny, vampire-looking, lizard man screeching at them about white Christian nationalism. That's a winner. 

Recommended

LOOK on Joe Biden's Botox-Filled Face When Woman Says 'F**K You, Thanks for Nothing' Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We hope Biden adds this to his campaign posthaste!

Yup.

They're in trouble. Young people have figured out that some creepy old guy filled with Botox lying about his entire life is probably not the best person to lead the free world even if he is promising to do away with their student loan debt. Perhaps even they are figuring out any candidate who tries to buy their vote does not care about earning it.

Gollum.

Lizard man.

Vampire.

If nothing else, we can all agree that Carville definitely needs to eat a steak. Maybe two.

HAAAAAAAA

They're right, though. What IS IT with old leftist men starting to look like old lesbians? So weird.

Advertisement

Don't we all?

======================================================================

Related:

LOOK on Joe Biden's Botox-Filled Face When Woman Says 'F**K You, Thanks for Nothing' is PRICELESS (Watch)

Columbia Releases Then Quickly DELETES Statement on Student 'Protests' (We Snagged the Original)

EYE ROLL: WATCH Antisemites Whine About Being Called Antisemites Just Because They Say Antisemitic Stuff

WHOA: Paid Propagandist Harry Sisson EXPOSED by Freedom Of Information Act (Check Out These Receipts!)

James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis

====================================================================== 

Tags: DEMOCRATS JAMES CARVILLE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOOK on Joe Biden's Botox-Filled Face When Woman Says 'F**K You, Thanks for Nothing' Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WHOA: Paid Propagandist Harry Sisson EXPOSED by Freedom Of Information Act (Check Out These Receipts!)
Sam J.
Columbia Releases Then Quickly DELETES Statement on Student 'Protests' (We Snagged the Original)
Sam J.
EYE ROLL: WATCH Antisemites Whine About Being Called Antisemites Just Because They Say Antisemitic Stuff
Sam J.
Politico Is Shocked, SHOCKED That Conservatives Want to Make Babies, Not Abort Them
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOOK on Joe Biden's Botox-Filled Face When Woman Says 'F**K You, Thanks for Nothing' Is PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement