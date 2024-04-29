YIKES: James Carville's Unhinged, Curse-Filled RANT at GenZ Voters Proves He's SCARED of Trump (Watch)

We're sorry, sir, this is a Wendy's drive-thru.

Our bad, that joke is super old but if there was ever a post or person who exemplified a reason to use it, it's James Carville, especially after watching this honestly creepy video where he threatens young people about voting for Biden. No, really.

Dude, if you have to threaten and scare young people into voting for your guy, your guy sucks.

Twitchy favorite, @EricAbbenante shared the following of Carville, watch:

James Carville threatening young people to vote for Biden:

"[If Trump wins] There will be no government left, there will be no rights left, you will live under theocracy, you'll end up with Christian Nationalism.

But that's alright you little f*cking 26 year old, you don't feel… pic.twitter.com/vixpjLRzc2 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 29, 2024

The post continues:

But that's alright you little f*cking 26-year-old, you don't feel like the elections are important." Excellent outreach to young voters James. The kids love nothing more than being scolded by a lizard person.

Carville is nervous, and he should be with Biden's falling approval numbers and everyday Americans disliking him enough to swear at him in public.

And nothing inspires young people to vote the way you want them to like a video of a bald, old, skinny, vampire-looking, lizard man screeching at them about white Christian nationalism. That's a winner.

We hope Biden adds this to his campaign posthaste!

As much as I make fun of Carville his panic over young people not voting Democrat in 2024 is warrantedhttps://t.co/G5TszlvNLG — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 29, 2024

Yup.

They're in trouble. Young people have figured out that some creepy old guy filled with Botox lying about his entire life is probably not the best person to lead the free world even if he is promising to do away with their student loan debt. Perhaps even they are figuring out any candidate who tries to buy their vote does not care about earning it.

Gollum is getting desperate. — TXGal (@LisaWasHere7713) April 29, 2024

Gollum.

Lizard man.

Vampire.

If nothing else, we can all agree that Carville definitely needs to eat a steak. Maybe two.

That old lesbian lady seems really upset. 😏 — Sibling Revelry (@Sib_Rev) April 29, 2024

HAAAAAAAA

They're right, though. What IS IT with old leftist men starting to look like old lesbians? So weird.

I love the smell of desperation in the morning. — Ken Pomarco (@KenPomarco) April 29, 2024

Don't we all?

