Antisemites DRAGGED for Claim That Calling Them Antisemitic Unfairly Silences Their Antisemitism (Watch)

No, antisemitism is a word to DESCRIBE you.

We're so glad we could clear that up.

You'd think people chanting 'from the river to the sea' and supporting Gaza/Hamas who openly want to wipe Israel off the face of the planet would realize the message they're putting out there is antisemitic.

And that calling them out for their antisemitism does not make them the victims.

Watch this nonsense:

ANTISEMITISM IS A WORD USED TO SILENCE US pic.twitter.com/LIFfHbEdeL — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) April 26, 2024

*sigh*

The one harpy says 'FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA'. Umm, HELLO?!

Or, and hear us out, you could stop advocating for the end of Israel and Jews and call on Hamas to surrender and release the hostages.

Crazy talk, we know.

The people of Gaza had 17 years of self-rule and billions of dollars in foreign aid to develop their economy, infrastructure and institutions. And what did they do? They elected Hamas, which eliminated future elections, built terror infrastructure, stole from Gazans and lined the… — V (@V35000) April 27, 2024

From the River to the Sea is definitely antisemitic and you know it. Getting college kids to chant it is not the win you think it is. — Evan Daphne (@Allmeridians) April 27, 2024

We remember the Nazis.



We know you. — Mimi Joeckle (@cantcancelmimi) April 27, 2024

Silenced? You never shut up — David Lisovtsev (@david_lisovtsev) April 28, 2024

HAAAAAA.

Good point.

For being silenced they sure b*tch and moan a lot.

Antisemitic is what y'all are. Y'all are calling for the genocide of Israel and all Jews. If that isn't genocide, nothing is. https://t.co/MUz0IJwwHr — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) April 28, 2024

But calling them antisemitic is unfair and stuff!

We get it, you hate Jews and want to annihilate them. That’s how it’s been for centuries. https://t.co/WLC9hb7qUl — ✝️ Jess ✡️ (@LadyJessMacBeth) April 28, 2024

No, it’s a word you made popular by the murder, rape, incineration and butchering of innocent Jewish men, women, children and babies on Oct 7.



But congratulations on the successful propaganda campaign to fool American students into believing it never happened. #HamasTerrorists… https://t.co/M1bYn7vG5O — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) April 28, 2024

That's really one of the worst parts of this whole mess, convincing people that the atrocities on October 7th didn't actually happen.

Does she actually know what “from the river to the sea” means?



This is dumb propaganda. https://t.co/6gk9UGsc21 — Adrian Slade ⚡️❌ (@adriansladeshow) April 28, 2024

Indeed it is.

