Antisemites DRAGGED for Claim That Calling Them Antisemitic Unfairly Silences Their Antisemitism (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on April 29, 2024
Twitchy

No, antisemitism is a word to DESCRIBE you.

We're so glad we could clear that up.

You'd think people chanting 'from the river to the sea' and supporting Gaza/Hamas who openly want to wipe Israel off the face of the planet would realize the message they're putting out there is antisemitic.

Advertisement

And that calling them out for their antisemitism does not make them the victims.

Watch this nonsense: 

*sigh*

The one harpy says 'FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA'. Umm, HELLO?!

Or, and hear us out, you could stop advocating for the end of Israel and Jews and call on Hamas to surrender and release the hostages.

Crazy talk, we know.

HAAAAAA.

Good point.

For being silenced they sure b*tch and moan a lot.

But calling them antisemitic is unfair and stuff!

That's really one of the worst parts of this whole mess, convincing people that the atrocities on October 7th didn't actually happen.

Indeed it is.

