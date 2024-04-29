Columbia Releases Then Quickly DELETES Statement on Student 'Protests' (We Snagged the Original)

YIKES: James Carville's Unhinged, Curse-Filled RANT at GenZ Voters Proves He's SCARED of...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on April 29, 2024
Twitchy Meme

Columbia University has released a statement on the protests (c'mon, riots) on campus from President Shafik:

Except THAT's not the original statement.

They deleted the original one ...

Wow.

If you go to the page there is a very very very long statement that makes excuses for everything that has happened. Oh, and that they won't be stopping the protests ...

Consistent with our interim demonstration policies, after reading days, exams, and Commencement, protests may continue on campus by application with two-days’ notice in authorized locations. We have no intention of suppressing speech or the right to peaceful protest.

They have no intention of holding these self-important, spoiled, monsters accountable.

But you guys knew that, right?

Charging WAAAAAAY too much money.

They're good at that.

BUT PROTEST AND STUFF.

Ain't it though?

