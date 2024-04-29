Columbia Releases Then Quickly DELETES Statement on Student 'Protests' (We Snagged the Original)

Columbia University has released a statement on the protests (c'mon, riots) on campus from President Shafik:

Please visit the link to read the complete statement from President Shafik: https://t.co/aOqZVezkfe pic.twitter.com/G82lD4I9JS — Columbia University (@Columbia) April 29, 2024

Except THAT's not the original statement.

They deleted the original one ...

Was no one from your English department available to run this by?



In my day this kind of sloppy writing would get you docked a full letter grade on the project. Be better pic.twitter.com/EnoPhiovgn — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 29, 2024

Wow.

This is legitimately something that should be deeply embarrassing for Columbia. You know this went through a gauntlet of people, the fact that no one at an Ivy League University caught a writing error like this is horrifying https://t.co/5aXoKYxDOo — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 29, 2024

If you go to the page there is a very very very long statement that makes excuses for everything that has happened. Oh, and that they won't be stopping the protests ...

Consistent with our interim demonstration policies, after reading days, exams, and Commencement, protests may continue on campus by application with two-days’ notice in authorized locations. We have no intention of suppressing speech or the right to peaceful protest.

They have no intention of holding these self-important, spoiled, monsters accountable.

But you guys knew that, right?

If the 'encampment' is disrupting university teaching & research, which it is, then it violates the 'time, place, & manner' constraints on free speech, and it violates @columbia policies, and it must be dispersed by authorities ASAP.



It beggars belief that Columbia admins are… — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) April 29, 2024

Instead of trying to morally equivocate things, how about you cowards stand up for yourselves and the law, and have these mental midgets arrested! — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) April 29, 2024

Is there ANYTHING you're organization is good at? pic.twitter.com/nIi5zAJLtQ — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) April 29, 2024

Charging WAAAAAAY too much money.

They're good at that.

This is the kind of statement that would have never been released if a horde of MAGA students was illegally squatting on your lawn in protest.



Throw the bums out. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 29, 2024

BUT PROTEST AND STUFF.

Ahahaha, Columbia deleted their first statement because they were getting dragged so hard and decided to call a mulligan



Good god that’s humiliating https://t.co/C1nF7UtTUk pic.twitter.com/jnrw7u4kre — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 29, 2024

Ain't it though?

