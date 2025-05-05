As a Catholic, Ted Lieu Has a Very Interesting Definition of What Does...
'Just Getting Started!' Dem Naysayers Play a Special Role In Pete Hegseth's First 100 Days Video

Doug P. | 2:16 PM on May 05, 2025
Twitter

Well before Pete Hegseth was confirmed as the new Secretary of Defense, Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) triggered by the nomination were insisting that he was unqualified and wouldn't last long. Just a few days ago, Dem Rep. Ted Lieu said that Hegseth would be out of the job soon, and this isn't aging well:

Hegseth decided that the first 100 days celebration would be a good time to rub it in a little, because there are some Dems in this video getting roasted:

The Dems who didn't demand any accountability after Biden's botched and deadly Afghanistan withdrawal deserve all the derision that can be thrown their way. 

The Left's reaction to his changes at the Pentagon makes that abundantly clear.

