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Scott Pelley's Departing Statement Contains the Most Cringe-Inducing Quote Ever From a Lib 'Journalist'

Doug P. | 9:32 AM on June 03, 2026
Meme screenshot

Last evening CBS News execs fired Scott Pelley after the 60 Minutes co-host demonstrated a level of arrogance that frankly we've come to expect from many "journalists" who would like everybody to believe they're "saving democracy" by serving as mouthpieces for one particular political party. Just one look at the people who are angered by the firing of Pelley says it all. Apparently "journalism" is the only career field where employees should be allowed to be massively insubordinate while still keeping their jobs. 

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Pelley of course went out in a way that's not at all unexpected: 

"I have been in combat in Afghanistan. I have been in combat in Iraq."

Yikes.

That guy makes Baron Munchausen sound humble.

Mollie Hemingway leads off the cringe-fest:

Cringe, and then some:

Yeah, Commander McBragg needs to give it a rest and go maybe start a podcast with Stephen Colbert now that he's got more free time.

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Amazing, isn't it? 

*****

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