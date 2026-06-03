Scott Pelley's Departing Statement Contains the Most Cringe-Inducing Quote Ever From a Lib 'Journalist'

Last evening CBS News execs fired Scott Pelley after the 60 Minutes co-host demonstrated a level of arrogance that frankly we've come to expect from many "journalists" who would like everybody to believe they're "saving democracy" by serving as mouthpieces for one particular political party. Just one look at the people who are angered by the firing of Pelley says it all. Apparently "journalism" is the only career field where employees should be allowed to be massively insubordinate while still keeping their jobs.

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Pelley of course went out in a way that's not at all unexpected:

Scott Pelley on being fired: “I have been in combat in Afghanistan. I have been in combat in Iraq. I have been in the war zone in Ukraine multiple times, risking my life and the happiness of my family because of my devotion to the broadcast.”https://t.co/LYNUy96E8l — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) June 3, 2026

"I have been in combat in Afghanistan. I have been in combat in Iraq."

Yikes.

That guy makes Baron Munchausen sound humble.

Mollie Hemingway leads off the cringe-fest:

Even in a sea of unwarranted arrogance, this is the most cringe-inducing quote I have ever read from a left-wing journalist. https://t.co/iCwU50Pt4x — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 3, 2026

Cringe, and then some:

This no talent assclown hasn't been "in combat" anywhere, ever. He's observed others in combat. That he doesn't know the difference is entirely on brand for him though. The Super douche of 60 mins. https://t.co/3EZj83nImH — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 3, 2026

Yeah, Commander McBragg needs to give it a rest and go maybe start a podcast with Stephen Colbert now that he's got more free time.

A deranged Scott Pelley now imagining being a soldier. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 3, 2026

Not in combat 🤣🤣🤣. Is this his Brian Williams moment 🤡 — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) June 3, 2026

Only liberal reporters could engage in blatant insubordination, get fired for it, and then compare themselves to soldiers after https://t.co/QU7RLQddyy — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) June 3, 2026

Amazing, isn't it?

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