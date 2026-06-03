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A Glance at the People Most Upset CBS News Canned Scott Pelley Speaks Unintentional Volumes

Doug P. | 8:28 AM on June 03, 2026
Meme screenshot

As we told you last night, CBS News' Scott Pelley was sent packing after demonstrating a level of entitlement and arrogance that has come to be synonymous with so many self-proclaimed "journalists" these days. 

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Pelley's comments after being fired for what appears to be insubordination drip with self-importance and include a laughable lecture about values and principles: 

We can tell what those "principles" were simply based on who's upset by Pelley's ouster. 

We'll start here: 

You can't make it up because unfortunately you don't have to.

Former Obama staffers are also disappointed:

These expressions of anger aren't saying what they think.

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Ex Biden adviser Neera Tanden will also miss Pelley's total objectivity that often just happened to work in favor of the Democrats: 

You know, for some reason we're starting to think that Pelley wasn't really a "straight down the middle" journalist after all.

The level of arrogance from Pelley was even more glaring after he publicly slammed his bosses and apparently thought they should just have to put up with it. 

If one more example is needed, here we go: 

It probably won't be long until Pelley joins Acosta and Don Lemon on their podcasts to whine about getting canned by Bari Weiss and CBS News. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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