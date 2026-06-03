A Glance at the People Most Upset CBS News Canned Scott Pelley Speaks Unintentional Volumes

As we told you last night, CBS News' Scott Pelley was sent packing after demonstrating a level of entitlement and arrogance that has come to be synonymous with so many self-proclaimed "journalists" these days.

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Pelley's comments after being fired for what appears to be insubordination drip with self-importance and include a laughable lecture about values and principles:

Scott Pelley tells the NYT: "The collapse of values at the top has become untenable. The leadership of ‘60 Minutes’ is no longer recognizable. The principles I hold dear are gone." https://t.co/GOB29Bv0Qb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 3, 2026

We can tell what those "principles" were simply based on who's upset by Pelley's ouster.

We'll start here:

Dan Rather lol.



The guy fired for forging memos is worried about “editorial independence.”



You can’t make this shit up. https://t.co/raHpTV9k90 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 1, 2026

You can't make it up because unfortunately you don't have to.

Former Obama staffers are also disappointed:

BRUTAL indictment of @bariweiss by Scott Pelley:

"For my part, new management has instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story. I’ve been told to include assertions that are unverified." Then it gets worse... https://t.co/aqeCgLNcKA pic.twitter.com/SZkcaiHFG5 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 3, 2026

Some guy named Nick Bilton serving an audience of 1 (Bari) service an audience of 1 (Ellison) serving an audience of 1 (Trump). This is how oligarch-authoritarian takeover of media happens https://t.co/ZZCnkpBK1m — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 3, 2026

These expressions of anger aren't saying what they think.

The Obama Bros coming to the passionate defense of Scott Pellley kind of proves the entire point doesn't it. https://t.co/ejV421EUXN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2026

Ex Biden adviser Neera Tanden will also miss Pelley's total objectivity that often just happened to work in favor of the Democrats:

Cancel your Paramount stream

Cancel Showtime

End watching CBS

It's the least you can do — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) June 3, 2026

You know, for some reason we're starting to think that Pelley wasn't really a "straight down the middle" journalist after all.

It should be pretty telling when one of the leading advisors of the Democratic Party is completely crashing out over changes at what is supposed to be an independent news network. https://t.co/ll5nGC2SWN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2026

Scott Pelley thought he was the name and face of 60 Minutes, until he found out he was not. — B 🇺🇸 (@b_connerton) June 3, 2026

The level of arrogance from Pelley was even more glaring after he publicly slammed his bosses and apparently thought they should just have to put up with it.

If one more example is needed, here we go:

It probably won't be long until Pelley joins Acosta and Don Lemon on their podcasts to whine about getting canned by Bari Weiss and CBS News.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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