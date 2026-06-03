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NJ Dems Just Chose an Al-Qaeda Volunteer Who Testified for the WTC Bomber — The Islamist Party Is Here

justmindy
justmindy | 9:17 AM on June 03, 2026
Sarah D.

The Democrat Party is never beating the allegations they are now the full on Islamist Party and they really, really hate 'The Joos'.

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Dr. Hamawy is a huge scum ball who was pals with the mastermind of the World Trade Center bombing. Let's get that straight.

Let's be very, very clear ... a guy like this wouldn't last five minutes in the GOP. The Corporate Media can say what they will about the Republicans, but this would never be tolerated. Perhaps because GOP voters love America.

Democrats seem to think putting 'Doctor' before someone's name makes them a good person. Nope. 

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justmindy
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It's time to wake up. We have Mamdani in New York, El-Sayed in Michigan, and now this guy. That's on top of already having Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar in Congress

Listen to his own words. This is today's Democrat Party. This is why Republicans and Independents can't afford to sit out elections. 

Party loyalty is one thing, but once a political party stops having ANY standards for candidates, voters have to do the right thing.

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Please do the right thing and reject this guy, New Jersey.

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CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ISLAMIC TERRORISM NEW JERSEY TERRORISM

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