NJ Dems Just Chose an Al-Qaeda Volunteer Who Testified for the WTC Bomber — The Islamist Party Is Here

The Democrat Party is never beating the allegations they are now the full on Islamist Party and they really, really hate 'The Joos'.

Congrats to @HamawyForNJ on tonight's #NJ12 win!



Voters just sent a powerful message that it's time for bold new leaders ready to take on billionaires and fight for working families.



In Congress, I'll be proud to work side-by-side with Dr. Hamawy to deliver the change we need. pic.twitter.com/tIl9Z1yzZB — Chris Rabb (@chrisrabb) June 3, 2026

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Dr. Hamawy is a huge scum ball who was pals with the mastermind of the World Trade Center bombing. Let's get that straight.

The state of the Democratic party is such that it is electing a former Al-Qaeda volunteer who testified on behalf of the mastermind of the World Trade Center bombing. There is no GOP equivalent to this, not even close https://t.co/DqH9DerDR4 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 3, 2026

Let's be very, very clear ... a guy like this wouldn't last five minutes in the GOP. The Corporate Media can say what they will about the Republicans, but this would never be tolerated. Perhaps because GOP voters love America.

A Democrat with terror ties linked to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing is on track to become one of New Jersey’s next congressmen.



Adam Hamawy won a crowded Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 12th District and is heavily favored to win the general election in November.



The… pic.twitter.com/0ml7elMNcB — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2026

Democrats seem to think putting 'Doctor' before someone's name makes them a good person. Nope.

NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT IN NEW JERSEY - WE ARE BEING CONQUERED!



Jihadi Adam Hamawy just seized the Democratic primary in NJ-12 - and terrorists + their defenders are celebrating.



We are watching our country fall in real time.



The radicals showed up in force to cheer this… https://t.co/x5fn7gaNxS pic.twitter.com/nAtWErTzld — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) June 3, 2026

It's time to wake up. We have Mamdani in New York, El-Sayed in Michigan, and now this guy. That's on top of already having Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar in Congress.

New Jersey Democrat Adam Hamawy -- likely the next congressman for #NJ12 -- on why he supports al-Qaeda terrorist and 1993 World Trade Center bombin mastermind Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman....



" Well, you know, this is my patriotism and service to this country is clear. I've been in… pic.twitter.com/JhecqT8Jza — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 3, 2026

Listen to his own words. This is today's Democrat Party. This is why Republicans and Independents can't afford to sit out elections.

Democrats just voted for Egyptian-born

Adam Hamawy for Congress



- volunteered for a non-profit which was discovered to be a front for al-Qaeda



- lied under oath as a defense witness for an islamic terrorist



- has close ties to islamic terrorists who plotted to bomb the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/e6vUkFonNO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2026

Party loyalty is one thing, but once a political party stops having ANY standards for candidates, voters have to do the right thing.

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New Jersey Democratic Primary winner Adam Hamawy deleted his X account, but I managed to salvage some of his old content.



Here he is retweeting the Muslim Brotherhood-linked Sami Hamdi justifying the October 7th massacre pic.twitter.com/5JYOJBvpu5 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 3, 2026

Please do the right thing and reject this guy, New Jersey.