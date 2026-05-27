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The Democrat Big Tent Just Got Bigger: Nazi Tattoos, Fake Doctors, and Now a Dude With Al-Qaida Ties

justmindy
justmindy | 9:53 AM on May 27, 2026
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Sometimes, covering the current slate of Democratic politicians feels less like journalism and more like a fever dream. 

You've got the Maine Senate candidate with the Nazi-linked tattoo, the Michigan hopeful who touts himself as a 'doctor' despite never practicing medicine or holding a license—and who seems chronically unsure whether Israel has a right to exist. Then there's Texas Senate nominee James Talarico, who once declared on the House floor that 'God is non-binary.' 

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And that's barely scratching the surface. Now we have a fresh entry for the hall of fame.

Adam Hamawy’s past relationship with terrorist mastermind Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman has loomed over his rapid rise in the race to succeed retiring Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ). 

Their relationship spanned a 1991 road trip the two took together to Detroit, Hamawy’s service as the sheikh’s translator for a press conference in which Abdel-Rahman denied any role in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and Hamawy’s testimony on the sheikh’s behalf at his 1995 trial, where the Islamist leader was convicted of plotting to carry out a campaign of terrorist attacks in New York City.

But just one year before Hamawy took the witness stand to describe his travels with Abdel-Rahman, the now-Congressional candidate made a different journey with another party entangled in terrorist conspiracies: to Bosnia, with a group subsequently shut down for providing “logistical support” to Al-Qaida.

In a 1996 interview with the Newark Star-Ledgeraccording to a copy Jewish Insider recovered through an archive of print publications, Hamawy described volunteering in Bosnia during the summer of 1994 with a Chicago-based nonprofit called the “Benevolence International Foundation.”

“I worked in Sarajevo for 10 days and then the rest in Zenica, a large regional center in central Bosnia,” Hamawy, who had just graduated from medical school, told the paper about the five weeks he spent with the organization. “We went out to hospitals around the area and in the mountains to check what supplies they needed and we tried to deliver them.

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This will probably just raise his appeal in Democrat circles, honestly. 

They will never, ever cover this. He's a Democrat after all.

Democrats hate America.

Babylon Bee couldn't make this stuff up.

Heck, they welcome illegals, Nazis, terrorist sympathizers, Commies, Socialists and people who don't know if they are a girl or a boy. What a world.

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