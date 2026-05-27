The Democrat Big Tent Just Got Bigger: Nazi Tattoos, Fake Doctors, and Now a Dude With Al-Qaida Ties

Sometimes, covering the current slate of Democratic politicians feels less like journalism and more like a fever dream.

You've got the Maine Senate candidate with the Nazi-linked tattoo, the Michigan hopeful who touts himself as a 'doctor' despite never practicing medicine or holding a license—and who seems chronically unsure whether Israel has a right to exist. Then there's Texas Senate nominee James Talarico, who once declared on the House floor that 'God is non-binary.'

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And that's barely scratching the surface. Now we have a fresh entry for the hall of fame.

Big SCOOP @jewishinsider via @WillBredderman: "Leading N.J. Dem Congressional candidate Adam Hamawy volunteered with Al-Qaida-tied group in Bosnia"



"Hamawy worked with Benevolence International Foundation, later shuttered as an Al-Qaida front"https://t.co/HCvqKlAyKy — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 27, 2026

Adam Hamawy’s past relationship with terrorist mastermind Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman has loomed over his rapid rise in the race to succeed retiring Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ). Their relationship spanned a 1991 road trip the two took together to Detroit, Hamawy’s service as the sheikh’s translator for a press conference in which Abdel-Rahman denied any role in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and Hamawy’s testimony on the sheikh’s behalf at his 1995 trial, where the Islamist leader was convicted of plotting to carry out a campaign of terrorist attacks in New York City. But just one year before Hamawy took the witness stand to describe his travels with Abdel-Rahman, the now-Congressional candidate made a different journey with another party entangled in terrorist conspiracies: to Bosnia, with a group subsequently shut down for providing “logistical support” to Al-Qaida. In a 1996 interview with the Newark Star-Ledger, according to a copy Jewish Insider recovered through an archive of print publications, Hamawy described volunteering in Bosnia during the summer of 1994 with a Chicago-based nonprofit called the “Benevolence International Foundation.” “I worked in Sarajevo for 10 days and then the rest in Zenica, a large regional center in central Bosnia,” Hamawy, who had just graduated from medical school, told the paper about the five weeks he spent with the organization. “We went out to hospitals around the area and in the mountains to check what supplies they needed and we tried to deliver them.

Sure, why not at this point. https://t.co/Dr0yPe6Lez — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2026

This will probably just raise his appeal in Democrat circles, honestly.

Where can I read about this in the Washington Post? https://t.co/Dr0yPe6Lez — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2026

They will never, ever cover this. He's a Democrat after all.

Are you seeing it yet? https://t.co/Yn2PLLzXbU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 27, 2026

Democrats hate America.

I beg your finest of pardons? https://t.co/Qof8UDkelG — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 27, 2026

Babylon Bee couldn't make this stuff up.

This is a wild story from @jewishinsider's @WillBredderman. Hamawy spent a summer volunteering with a Bosnian group that was shut down in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks after it was found to be an Al Qaida front. https://t.co/RQNX166Bjv — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) May 27, 2026

They really are a big tent party https://t.co/7ZOutDONwf — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 27, 2026

Heck, they welcome illegals, Nazis, terrorist sympathizers, Commies, Socialists and people who don't know if they are a girl or a boy. What a world.

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