Nazi Platner Flees DC Fundraisers, Blames Big Bad Media at Family Home (After Sending Wife Out as Bait)

Last night, Graham Platner, presumptive Democrat candidate for the Maine Senate seat, was set to attend several high profile fund raisers in DC. One was even hosted by Ron Klain, Biden's former Chief of Staff. Instead, Platner took off back to Maine citing a growing media presence at his family home. Mmkk.

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Since when did Platner care about exposing his family to the Media? He sent his wife out as his shield when his sexting scandal broke last weekend.

Per BDN: Graham Platner left DC early yesterday, ahead of his planned fundraisers with wealthy DC insiders, citing a "growing media presence" outside of Platner's family home.



The presumptive nominee conducted a high-stakes meeting with Senate Democrats, but did not take… pic.twitter.com/QlCuh4yzr1 — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) June 3, 2026

Graham Platner is returning to Maine early from Washington after meeting with Senate Democrats on Tuesday due to a growing media presence at his family home and restaurant, a source familiar with the situation said. Platner, an oyster farmer and Marine veteran from Sullivan, is expected to win the Democratic nomination next week for the right to challenge five-term Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November, a race national Democrats have identified as critical to flipping the Senate. His return comes amid a swirl of controversy. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported that Platner sent sexually explicit text messages to multiple women early in his marriage. His wife, Amy Gertner, learned of the messages months after their 2023 wedding, saying they entered counseling and have worked on their marriage. The sexting revelations followed a series of earlier controversies, including a Nazi-linked tattoo Platner has since covered and offensive social media posts about women, Black people and rural Mainers. But his campaign exited that October maelstrom and became a progressive movement. Gov. Janet Mills ended her rival primary campaign in April.

Calling Platner an 'oyster farmer' is adorable. It's like saying your kid is a business owner because he ran a lemonade stand and his only customer was Mom and she felt bad and overpaid. Put the waders down, champ. We all see you.

Oh yeah, I'm sure this Snowflake will be really "accessible", as his campaign always shouts from the rooftops, when he's in office. He's not even accessible when he's got plenty of time. https://t.co/AS1KIygGcp — Ryan Tinsman (@ryantinsman) June 3, 2026

He'll send his wife or Mom out to answer questions.

The worst part of politics is that it’s a team sport. Plenty of Congressional D’s are seething in silence disgusted that Planter is the likely nominee and there’s virtually no path to take the Senate without Planter winning. It’s a disgusting reality. https://t.co/khWDGmCCys — Warren Newcorn (@WNewcorn) June 3, 2026

It is June.



And there is a lot more oppo that will be dropping...some as early as today.



Seems to me that Senator Collins is set to cruise right into re-election if this continues to be the matchup. https://t.co/0Y8Cve3Rne — Lauren LePage (@lauren_e_lepage) June 3, 2026

For the sake of America, let's hope that is true.

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Probably remembered he forgot to clear his browser history back home? — ResiVetUSA (@ResiVeteran) June 3, 2026

He was anxious to get back in his white towel and reach out to all his internet ladies for the day.

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