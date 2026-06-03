Katie Porter's Campaign Gets Mashed — Stuck in Single Digits in a Brutal...
Scott Pelley's Departing Statement Contains the Most Cringe-Inducing Quote Ever From a Lib...
NJ Dems Just Chose an Al-Qaeda Volunteer Who Testified for the WTC Bomber...
A Glance at the People Most Upset CBS News Canned Scott Pelley Speaks...
Ripple Defect: Brian Stelter Says Scott Pelley’s CBS News Firing Is Like an...
Time’s Up: CBS News Fires Insubordinate Scott Pelley After Clash With New ‘60...
'Minor Crimes' Doing a Lot of Heavy Lifting to Defend Protests in Wired...
VIP
Antifa Members Disrupt Council Meeting That Declared Them Terrorists, Act Like Terrorists
Senate Candidate Alexander Vindman’s Aides Shield Him From Questions About Graham Platner
Principles? What Principles? Cuck Schumer Sticks by Nazi Platner, Repeats Win Mantra Like...
Mamdani-Backed Congressional Candidate Deletes Posts About Abolishing Police, Prisons, and...
Boston Mayor’s ‘Trans Period Pride’ Event to Celebrate Menstrual Equity Cancelled
Caught on Camera: Graham Platner Flees Reporter Asking the One Question Every American...
Jill Biden Tells The View About Hunter's One Beautiful Child, Beau

Nazi Platner Flees DC Fundraisers, Blames Big Bad Media at Family Home (After Sending Wife Out as Bait)

justmindy
justmindy | 9:50 AM on June 03, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Last night, Graham Platner, presumptive Democrat candidate for the Maine Senate seat, was set to attend several high profile fund raisers in DC. One was even hosted by Ron Klain, Biden's former Chief of Staff. Instead, Platner took off back to Maine citing a growing media presence at his family home. Mmkk.

Advertisement

Since when did Platner care about exposing his family to the Media? He sent his wife out as his shield when his sexting scandal broke last weekend.

Graham Platner is returning to Maine early from Washington after meeting with Senate Democrats on Tuesday due to a growing media presence at his family home and restaurant, a source familiar with the situation said.

Platner, an oyster farmer and Marine veteran from Sullivan, is expected to win the Democratic nomination next week for the right to challenge five-term Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November, a race national Democrats have identified as critical to flipping the Senate.

His return comes amid a swirl of controversy. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported that Platner sent sexually explicit text messages to multiple women early in his marriage. His wife, Amy Gertner, learned of the messages months after their 2023 wedding, saying they entered counseling and have worked on their marriage.

The sexting revelations followed a series of earlier controversies, including a Nazi-linked tattoo Platner has since covered and offensive social media posts about women, Black people and rural Mainers. But his campaign exited that October maelstrom and became a progressive movement. Gov. Janet Mills ended her rival primary campaign in April.

Recommended

Katie Porter's Campaign Gets Mashed — Stuck in Single Digits in a Brutal California Governor Primary
justmindy
Advertisement

Calling Platner an 'oyster farmer' is adorable. It's like saying your kid is a business owner because he ran a lemonade stand and his only customer was Mom and she felt bad and overpaid. Put the waders down, champ. We all see you.

He'll send his wife or Mom out to answer questions.

For the sake of America, let's hope that is true.

Advertisement

He was anxious to get back in his white towel and reach out to all his internet ladies for the day. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Katie Porter's Campaign Gets Mashed — Stuck in Single Digits in a Brutal California Governor Primary
justmindy
A Glance at the People Most Upset CBS News Canned Scott Pelley Speaks Unintentional Volumes
Doug P.
Scott Pelley's Departing Statement Contains the Most Cringe-Inducing Quote Ever From a Lib 'Journalist'
Doug P.
NJ Dems Just Chose an Al-Qaeda Volunteer Who Testified for the WTC Bomber — The Islamist Party Is Here
justmindy
Time’s Up: CBS News Fires Insubordinate Scott Pelley After Clash With New ‘60 Minutes’ Executive Producer
Warren Squire
'Minor Crimes' Doing a Lot of Heavy Lifting to Defend Protests in Wired Magazine Piece
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Katie Porter's Campaign Gets Mashed — Stuck in Single Digits in a Brutal California Governor Primary justmindy
Advertisement