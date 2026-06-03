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Katie Porter's Campaign Gets Mashed — Stuck in Single Digits in a Brutal California Governor Primary

justmindy
justmindy | 10:05 AM on June 03, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Stay out of Katie Porter's way because she's probably slinging taters around today after her showing in the California Governor primary.

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Now, California literally takes a month of Sundays to get their election results out and finalized. It's ridiculous. So, Porter could technically move up and make it to the run off, but that looks very, very unlikely. Remember, California has a weird system where the top candidate has to win more than 50% of the vote or the top two vote getters go to a run off in November. It doesn't look like Porter is getting anywhere near those top two spots. Womp-womp.

All that Ozempic and voters still rejected her. Maybe it wasn't her weight that was the problem. 

Probably a staffer.

Blame it on the Patriarchy.

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Only like ten of them ran against her.

Unfortunately, for those in her inner circle, it's just beginning.

Becerra is equally as awful. He was a disaster on the border under Biden.

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Oops! 

Those jokes will never get old.

Just avoid Katie at all costs. 

What a fall from grace. It couldn't have happened to a better person. 

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM POLLING

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