Katie Porter's Campaign Gets Mashed — Stuck in Single Digits in a Brutal California Governor Primary

Stay out of Katie Porter's way because she's probably slinging taters around today after her showing in the California Governor primary.

You're never going to believe this, but there was a time Katie Porter was considered a rising star. pic.twitter.com/tXUpMeK4G2 — Everything Price Sufferer (but especially eggs) (@agraybee) June 3, 2026

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Now, California literally takes a month of Sundays to get their election results out and finalized. It's ridiculous. So, Porter could technically move up and make it to the run off, but that looks very, very unlikely. Remember, California has a weird system where the top candidate has to win more than 50% of the vote or the top two vote getters go to a run off in November. It doesn't look like Porter is getting anywhere near those top two spots. Womp-womp.

All that Ozempic and voters still rejected her. Maybe it wasn't her weight that was the problem.

Someone is getting some extra hot mashed potatoes thrown in their face. https://t.co/q54zP3Ik3h — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 3, 2026

Probably a staffer.

Your not gonna believe this but there was a time when she was leading the race for Governor just a complete meltdown of a campaign https://t.co/Hf23s90Fti — citizensJournal (@newDemocracy7) June 3, 2026

Blame it on the Patriarchy.

Remember that interview where she said other dems wouldn't even run against here pic.twitter.com/BbTpibYGL0 — dragonslayer27 (@horizontalescal) June 3, 2026

Only like ten of them ran against her.

Our long national nightmare is over — New Liberals 🇺🇦🇹🇼🌐 (@CNLiberalism) June 3, 2026

Unfortunately, for those in her inner circle, it's just beginning.

Yes, rising, with the help of a forklift. And, she still couldn't get through. pic.twitter.com/y5OmpdMbZ1 — Agologist (@Agologist) June 3, 2026

I love that she stuck around to try to siphon votes from Becerra but ended up likely hurting Steyer instead. He would have lost anyway with 100% of her votes, but it's still satisfying. — The Liberal Agenda (@TheLeftDotOrg) June 3, 2026

Becerra is equally as awful. He was a disaster on the border under Biden.

She was only a rising star to the white liberal wine mom class. Once she tried to spread her appeal elsewhere everyone else got sick of her schtick. — Election Spider (@vote_spider) June 3, 2026

Remember when @juliewattsTV interviewed Katie Porter and Katie couldn't understand why she would need them voters. Then she got mad and left the interview. Well Katie it looks like you maybe needed them voters 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OlLAnbO55l — Rob V (@RobV59) June 3, 2026

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Oops!

Katie Porter could still win if her mashed potatoes have the courage. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 3, 2026

Those jokes will never get old.

If you run into Katie Porter with a potato masher, stay far away. https://t.co/UW25LkAeXv pic.twitter.com/zxTtISyhfv — Pat Adams (@PatAdams96) June 3, 2026

Just avoid Katie at all costs.

Katie Porter polling at a measly 5% in the California governor's race.



From the Congressional white board to... this. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) June 3, 2026

What a fall from grace. It couldn't have happened to a better person.

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