Didn't Age Well: Rep. Ted Lieu: ‘Mike Waltz Is Out. Hegseth, You're Next’

Brett T. | 4:45 PM on May 01, 2025
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, Fox News announced that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz was leaving the administration. Waltz was to blame for adding Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat. 

Advertisement

Gov. Tim Walz got in a dig.

Get it? Sen. Ted Lieu also got in on the dunking, saying that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is next.

Fox News was incorrect that Waltz was leaving the administration. President Donald Trump has named him the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as interim National Security Advisor until a replacement is found.

Advertisement

This editor's favorite GIF.

As we mentioned above, Rubio will serve as interim National Security Advisor until they find a replacement.

Yes.

***

 

