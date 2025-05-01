Didn't Age Well: Rep. Ted Lieu: ‘Mike Waltz Is Out. Hegseth, You're Next’

As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, Fox News announced that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz was leaving the administration. Waltz was to blame for adding Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat.
Gov. Tim Walz got in a dig.
Mike Waltz has left the chat.— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) May 1, 2025
Get it? Sen. Ted Lieu also got in on the dunking, saying that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is next.
Waltz is out.— Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) May 1, 2025
Hegseth, you’re next.
Fox News was incorrect that Waltz was leaving the administration. President Donald Trump has named him the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.
Waltz has been named the ambassador to the UN.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 1, 2025
Womp womp womp. lol https://t.co/AaeqUrutZo
I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation. pic.twitter.com/FFTPjnIYkI— Mike Waltz (@MikeWaltz47) May 1, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as interim National Security Advisor until a replacement is found.
You spelled UN Ambassador wrong. 😂— AmErican (@Flipper628) May 1, 2025
This aged well…— Howard Hall (@Prof_HowardHall) May 1, 2025
Hegseth isn't going anywhere...— The Big Guy get 10% (@RobGerundo) May 1, 2025
He went to UN, genius.😂— Joe Scoppa (@Scopanator) May 1, 2025
This one didn't take very long to age badly.— Daniel Ornelas (@dvornelas) May 1, 2025
Recommended
That’s funny. Waltz got a promotion— Josh Repik (@thisisxekik) May 1, 2025
Nope. UN ambassador. Sucks to be you because you’re always wrong.— DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 1, 2025
Keep dreaming— Deb (@Monty0415) May 1, 2025
May 1, 2025
Not! But nice try. Next!— SaltyCaptMacUSMC (@SaltyCaptMac29) May 1, 2025
May 1, 2025
This editor's favorite GIF.
🫵😂🤚— Chris Denson (@DensonChris) May 1, 2025
Lieu’s been clowned again. Mike Walz is now the US Ambassador to the United Nations.
💪🇺🇸👍
As we mentioned above, Rubio will serve as interim National Security Advisor until they find a replacement.
The only option to replace Mike Waltz as NSA is America First MAGA die hard @RichardGrenell!!! pic.twitter.com/21x2xoybaZ— David Leatherwood 🇺🇸 (@brokebackUSA) May 1, 2025
Yes.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member