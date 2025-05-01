Didn't Age Well: Rep. Ted Lieu: ‘Mike Waltz Is Out. Hegseth, You're Next’

As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, Fox News announced that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz was leaving the administration. Waltz was to blame for adding Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat.

Gov. Tim Walz got in a dig.

Mike Waltz has left the chat. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) May 1, 2025

Get it? Sen. Ted Lieu also got in on the dunking, saying that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is next.

Waltz is out.



Hegseth, you’re next. — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) May 1, 2025

Fox News was incorrect that Waltz was leaving the administration. President Donald Trump has named him the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

Waltz has been named the ambassador to the UN.



I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation. pic.twitter.com/FFTPjnIYkI — Mike Waltz (@MikeWaltz47) May 1, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as interim National Security Advisor until a replacement is found.

This editor's favorite GIF.

🫵😂🤚

Lieu’s been clowned again. Mike Walz is now the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

As we mentioned above, Rubio will serve as interim National Security Advisor until they find a replacement.

Yes.

