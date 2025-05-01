BREAKING: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Is OUT As Is His Deputy, Alex Wong

Well, there it is.

Per Fox News, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong are officially out.

Watch:

🚨 #BREAKING: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong are OUT, per FOX

pic.twitter.com/P719eQwtvS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 1, 2025

Advertisement

Wowza.

That was quick.

Then again, we're not exactly surprised to see Trump making changes as he sees fit, especially after the trouble he had with some members of his team during his first term.

BREAKING: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is out, along with his deputy Alex Wong. Additional names likely to come. Expect to hear from POTUS on this soon, I’m told. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) May 1, 2025

We imagine Trump will speak on this matter soon, and in the meantime, we'll keep an eye out to see which names pop up to replace Mike Waltz and his deputy.

Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

OUCH! Even a CNN Reporter Can't Stop LAUGHING at Claim that People Are 'Clamoring for Kamala’s Voice'

ME-OOOOOW! James Carville Goes OFF on David Hogg TO HIS FACE and LOL We Are Here FOR IT (WATCH)

AY YAI YAI! Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Own WIFE Just WRECKED the Dem's Narrative About HEROIC Maryland Dad

WOW: Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA Involvement In Trump Impeachments (SCHIFF)

Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA's Involvement In Trump Impeachments (SCHIFF?!)

STILL Drunk After ALL This Time?! HA! Kamala’s Big Debut SOOO Bad X Has HEYDAY With Her (Here's the Best)

============================================================