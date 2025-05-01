OUCH! Even a CNN Reporter Can't Stop LAUGHING at Claim that People Are...
BREAKING: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Is OUT As Is His Deputy, Alex Wong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on May 01, 2025
Townhall Media

Well, there it is.

Per Fox News, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong are officially out.

Watch:

Wowza.

That was quick.

Then again, we're not exactly surprised to see Trump making changes as he sees fit, especially after the trouble he had with some members of his team during his first term.

We imagine Trump will speak on this matter soon, and in the meantime, we'll keep an eye out to see which names pop up to replace Mike Waltz and his deputy.

Stay tuned.

Sam J.
