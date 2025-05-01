OUCH! Even a CNN Reporter Can't Stop LAUGHING at Claim that People Are 'Clamoring for Kamala’s Voice'

A senior adviser for Kamala Harris claims that people are clamoring for her voice right now.

No.

Really.

GUYS, OMG.

When we saw this, we couldn't stop laughing, especially after we saw her first 'big debut' where she cackled, rubbed her hands together, and babbled about elephants in an earthquake. (We know, it sounds made-up. Promise, we are not making this up, you can see it here for yourself.)

Advertisement

What makes this even funnier is A) the senior advisor is unnamed and B) even Andy Kaczynski from CNN appears to find it hilarious.

Or at least ridiculous.

*snort*

“No one can better prosecute that case” than the politician who completely failed to do so in the last election and lost. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2025

LOL anonymous — NotYourJewishMom🩷 (@CaffMomREDACTED) May 1, 2025

It's a senior advisor from Canada. We wouldn't know them. Yeah, that's it.

Good thing they’re anonymous for that sort of statement. — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) May 1, 2025

Where would I find the clamor? — Tony Schroeder (@schroedertony) May 1, 2025

Excellent question, as we have seen zero clamoring.

No one's clamoring to hear any of her word salad — Another (@AllwhichIam) April 30, 2025

What if her word salad is about elephants? Would that make people clamor to hear her?

No?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Was the staffer named Hamala Karris? — Conservative X (@Conservative_X1) May 1, 2025

His name was Harris Kamala.

Duh.

She was granted anonymity because she is Kamala Harris — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) April 30, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Is this clamoring the same as the organic vibes from her failed campaign? — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) May 1, 2025

And probably from the same 'senior advisor' hiding out in Canada who wishes to remain anonymous.

============================================================

Related:

ME-OOOOOW! James Carville Goes OFF on David Hogg TO HIS FACE and LOL We Are Here FOR IT (WATCH)

AY YAI YAI! Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Own WIFE Just WRECKED the Dem's Narrative About HEROIC Maryland Dad

WOW: Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA Involvement In Trump Impeachments (SCHIFF)

Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA's Involvement In Trump Impeachments (SCHIFF?!)

STILL Drunk After ALL This Time?! HA! Kamala’s Big Debut SOOO Bad X Has HEYDAY With Her (Here's the Best)

============================================================