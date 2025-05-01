OUCH! Even a CNN Reporter Can't Stop LAUGHING at Claim that People Are 'Clamoring for Kamala’s Voice'

A senior adviser for Kamala Harris claims that people are clamoring for her voice right now.
No.
Really.
GUYS, OMG.
When we saw this, we couldn't stop laughing, especially after we saw her first 'big debut' where she cackled, rubbed her hands together, and babbled about elephants in an earthquake. (We know, it sounds made-up. Promise, we are not making this up, you can see it here for yourself.)
What makes this even funnier is A) the senior advisor is unnamed and B) even Andy Kaczynski from CNN appears to find it hilarious.
Or at least ridiculous.
So candid! pic.twitter.com/YgwwdNP3Ia— Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 30, 2025
*snort*
“No one can better prosecute that case” than the politician who completely failed to do so in the last election and lost.— AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2025
LOL anonymous— NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) May 1, 2025
It's a senior advisor from Canada. We wouldn't know them. Yeah, that's it.
Good thing they’re anonymous for that sort of statement.— Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) May 1, 2025
Where would I find the clamor?— Tony Schroeder (@schroedertony) May 1, 2025
Excellent question, as we have seen zero clamoring.
No one's clamoring to hear any of her word salad— Another (@AllwhichIam) April 30, 2025
What if her word salad is about elephants? Would that make people clamor to hear her?
No?
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Was the staffer named Hamala Karris?— Conservative X (@Conservative_X1) May 1, 2025
His name was Harris Kamala.
Duh.
She was granted anonymity because she is Kamala Harris— Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) April 30, 2025
Winner winner chicken dinner.
Is this clamoring the same as the organic vibes from her failed campaign?— Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) May 1, 2025
And probably from the same 'senior advisor' hiding out in Canada who wishes to remain anonymous.
