OUCH! Even a CNN Reporter Can't Stop LAUGHING at Claim that People Are 'Clamoring for Kamala’s Voice'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on May 01, 2025
Twitchy

A senior adviser for Kamala Harris claims that people are clamoring for her voice right now.

No.

Really.

GUYS, OMG.

When we saw this, we couldn't stop laughing, especially after we saw her first 'big debut' where she cackled, rubbed her hands together, and babbled about elephants in an earthquake. (We know, it sounds made-up. Promise, we are not making this up, you can see it here for yourself.)

What makes this even funnier is A) the senior advisor is unnamed and B) even Andy Kaczynski from CNN appears to find it hilarious.

Or at least ridiculous.

*snort*

It's a senior advisor from Canada. We wouldn't know them. Yeah, that's it.

Excellent question, as we have seen zero clamoring.

What if her word salad is about elephants? Would that make people clamor to hear her?

No?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

His name was Harris Kamala.

Duh.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

And probably from the same 'senior advisor' hiding out in Canada who wishes to remain anonymous.

