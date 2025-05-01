AY YAI YAI! Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Own WIFE Just WRECKED the Dem's Narrative About HEROIC Maryland Dad

The more we learn about Democrat hero Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the more it looks like this guy is super dangerous should have been deported LONG LONG LONG ago. As they continue to pretend he's just an innocent dad from Maryland who didn't receive due process (since when did Democrats ever care about due process?!), we see the illegal, wife-beating, human-trafficking, gang-banger for who he is.

Thanks in part to his wife, who has been raising lots and lots of money for her poor husband.

This doesn't sound like a peaceful, Maryland dad to us, just sayin'.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia bragged he could kill his wife and get away with it, she claimed in newly unearthed protective order request https://t.co/obzdyxKQiD pic.twitter.com/JVBl9wI1mn — New York Post (@nypost) April 30, 2025

From the New York Post:

Alleged MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia once boasted he could kill his wife and “no one could do anything to him,” according to a request for a motion for a protective order she filed in 2020. “I also have a [recording] that [he] told my ex-mother-in-law that even if he kills me no one can do anything to him,” Jennifer Vasquez Sura, wrote in the document she filed with the District Court of Maryland for Prince George’s County on Aug. 3, 2020.

Democrats always seem to pick the WORST heroes.

Wow.

Can somehow 5 Democrats thought it was an incredible idea to use our taxpayer dollars to FLY TO EL SALVADOR AND STAY IN 5 STAR HOTELS TO GO VISIT THIS MAN!



The Democrats are totally lost. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 1, 2025

Don't forget the margaritas!

Accurate.

That’s why Hakeem Jeffries is telling fellow Marxist Democrats that this is not the struggle session they should be having. https://t.co/wYmPJOjzGV — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 1, 2025

When even Hakeem has figured it out?

Yeah.

Oof.

So wholesome, indeed.

Oh, our favorite part of all of this is how they're trying to pretend his tattoos don't actually mean anything.

Yes, the tats are impossible to interpret. That's why his girlfriend covered them up--so we wouldn't be *confused*. https://t.co/BZsli5qXmF pic.twitter.com/MUQtQQnCuv — Wade Stotts (@wadestotts) April 30, 2025

It would be hilarious if it weren't so annoying.

