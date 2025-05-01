BREAKING: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Is OUT As Is His Deputy, Alex...
AY YAI YAI! Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Own WIFE Just WRECKED the Dem's Narrative About HEROIC Maryland Dad

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on May 01, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

The more we learn about Democrat hero Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the more it looks like this guy is super dangerous should have been deported LONG LONG LONG ago. As they continue to pretend he's just an innocent dad from Maryland who didn't receive due process (since when did Democrats ever care about due process?!), we see the illegal, wife-beating, human-trafficking, gang-banger for who he is. 

Thanks in part to his wife, who has been raising lots and lots of money for her poor husband. 

This doesn't sound like a peaceful, Maryland dad to us, just sayin'.

From the New York Post:

Alleged MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia once boasted he could kill his wife and “no one could do anything to him,” according to a request for a motion for a protective order she filed in 2020.

“I also have a [recording] that [he] told my ex-mother-in-law that even if he kills me no one can do anything to him,” Jennifer Vasquez Sura, wrote in the document she filed with the District Court of Maryland for Prince George’s County on Aug. 3, 2020.

Democrats always seem to pick the WORST heroes.

Wow.

Don't forget the margaritas!

Accurate.

When even Hakeem has figured it out?

Yeah.

Oof. 

So wholesome, indeed.

Oh, our favorite part of all of this is how they're trying to pretend his tattoos don't actually mean anything.

It would be hilarious if it weren't so annoying.

============================================================

