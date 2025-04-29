LOTS of Anti-Trumpers Try Blaming Trump for New Canadian Prime Minister But THIS...
I Asked Sean Spicer to Judge Trump's First 100 Days as President
VIP
Looks Like Tim Walz and His Whackjob Wife: WATCH Bizarre Dance Footage of...
Conservative X UNLOADS on Chuck Schumer for This DETESTABLE Claim About the Republican...
Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid...
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT...
'Jill, Go to BED!' Joe Biden Congratulating Mark Carney and the Liberal Party...
X Has SO Much Fun Dragging Dem and Mighty Trump Impeacher Shri Thanedar...
HOOBOY! Stephen Miller Takes Jon Favreau to the Curb with the REST of...
AYFKM? WHCA's 2024 Photo of the Year Says EVERYTHING About Why the Legacy...
'Farewell and Adieu to You, Spanish Lightbulbs': Spain's Green Energy Boast Marred by...
Drained and Damaged by Biden: Repairing and Refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will...
Ball of Rage: Governor Pritzker is Rolling Out More Violent Rhetoric Since Dems...
One and the Same: Chuck Todd Rants at Mirror While Blaming Dem Party...

Bro. WAT?! Chris Cillizza Blames BIDEN for Making Media Trust Him Too Much. Delicious DRAGGING Comes Next

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on April 29, 2025
CNN

Chris Cillizza insists the lamestream media didn't cover up Biden's cognitive decline. No no. They were FOOLED by the Biden administration because they trusted the Biden White House too much.

Advertisement

Yeah, we made the same face.

So you see, folks, it's not their fault they MISSED IT, they were just too trusting.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Watch this:

Post continues:

... never cared about reporting on Biden's obvious mental decline until they realized there was no way he would beat Trump.

That's the truth. And now they're trying to save face.

And now they're trying to save face.

Exactly.

They don't care.

That's how.

It would only be worse if MSNBC had gotten rid of him and didn't want him back. They are the lowest of the low - and Keith Olbermann was even too insane for them, let that sink in.

Recommended

We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And the Biden administration took advantage of them.

Totally.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

Looks Like Tim Walz and His Whackjob Wife: WATCH Bizarre Dance Footage of PM Mark Carney (Video)

Conservative X UNLOADS on Chuck Schumer for This DETESTABLE Claim About the Republican Agenda and ROFL

Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid Operator ADMITTED It)

We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)

'Jill, Go to BED!' Joe Biden Congratulating Mark Carney and the Liberal Party Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

============================================================

Tags: BIDEN CHRIS CILLIZZA MEDIA WHITE HOUSE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)
Sam J.
LOTS of Anti-Trumpers Try Blaming Trump for New Canadian Prime Minister But THIS 1 Out-Stupids THEM ALL
Sam J.
Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid Operator ADMITTED It)
Sam J.
Conservative X UNLOADS on Chuck Schumer for This DETESTABLE Claim About the Republican Agenda and ROFL
Sam J.
LISTEN: Justice Jackson Accidentally Makes the Case for the RIGHT to Vouchers (And a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
'Jill, Go to BED!' Joe Biden Congratulating Mark Carney and the Liberal Party Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video) Sam J.
Advertisement