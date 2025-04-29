Bro. WAT?! Chris Cillizza Blames BIDEN for Making Media Trust Him Too Much. Delicious DRAGGING Comes Next

Chris Cillizza insists the lamestream media didn't cover up Biden's cognitive decline. No no. They were FOOLED by the Biden administration because they trusted the Biden White House too much.

Yeah, we made the same face.

So you see, folks, it's not their fault they MISSED IT, they were just too trusting.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Watch this:

NEW: Former CNN reporter Chris Cillizza says journalists were *not* covering up Biden's mental decline but were rather just too trusting of the Biden White House.



"I think it was an inherent and sort of unconscious bias more than a conscious bias."



The clowns in the media never… pic.twitter.com/xXq0WkLrQw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 28, 2025

Post continues:

... never cared about reporting on Biden's obvious mental decline until they realized there was no way he would beat Trump. That's the truth. And now they're trying to save face.

And now they're trying to save face.

Exactly.

How do these losers sleep at night? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 29, 2025

They don't care.

That's how.

They think we're stupid. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) April 28, 2025

@ChrisCillizza is such a phony DNC lap dog, even @CNN didn't bring him back — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) April 29, 2025

It would only be worse if MSNBC had gotten rid of him and didn't want him back. They are the lowest of the low - and Keith Olbermann was even too insane for them, let that sink in.

"We're not corrupt, just stupid" — DougieOh (@DougieOh) April 29, 2025

And the Biden administration took advantage of them.

Totally.

Heh.

