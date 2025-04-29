Conservative X UNLOADS on Chuck Schumer for This DETESTABLE Claim About the Republican...
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on April 29, 2025
Twitchy

It looks like Trump learned a thing or two from his first term, especially when it comes to doing away with people working for the federal government who would rather sabotage the country than do what is being asked of them.

As this post shows, a woman who's been fired is losing her marbles; they are enemies within.

And they're right to get rid of all of them.

Watch this:

Yeah, she seems nice.

You know she's a blast at birthday parties and family gatherings.

Woof.

Public servants who act like they're doing the public a favor by coming to work? Yeah, pass.

Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid Operator ADMITTED It)
Sam J.
So many student loans, so little time.

Seems like we've been paying for a lot of awful people to do meaningless work. 

But enough about the Democrats... 

'Jill, Go to BED!' Joe Biden Congratulating Mark Carney and the Liberal Party Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

X Has SO Much Fun Dragging Dem and Mighty Trump Impeacher Shri Thanedar We HAVE to Share Some of the BEST

Stephen Miller Takes Jon Favreau to the Curb with the REST of the TRASH in Back-and-Forth on Illegals

How Did I MISS THIS?! Judge Judy Shut Chris Wallace DOWN Over Trump In 2024 and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

THIS Where That $50K a Month Comes From? Data Republican BUSTS Hunter Biden's USAID Connection (Thread)

