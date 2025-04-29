We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)

It looks like Trump learned a thing or two from his first term, especially when it comes to doing away with people working for the federal government who would rather sabotage the country than do what is being asked of them.

As this post shows, a woman who's been fired is losing her marbles; they are enemies within.

And they're right to get rid of all of them.

Watch this:

Woman who was recently fired from the US State Department proves why it was good to fire her and how there clearly are many traitors working in US Government who are there just to undermine the Trump administration.



Keep firing these federal employees. They are enemies within. pic.twitter.com/912b5zAY5W — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 28, 2025

Yeah, she seems nice.

You know she's a blast at birthday parties and family gatherings.

If you still doubt the brilliance and impact of the State Department reorganization I've been hyping all week, watch these 53 seconds and report back https://t.co/lekDPGt7GW — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 28, 2025

Woof.

Your smug, self-congratulating, resume-quoting, self-righteous, moralizing manner should really be an asset in your job hunt, love. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) April 28, 2025

Public servants who act like they're doing the public a favor by coming to work? Yeah, pass.

I have a PhD from Oxford where I focused on "How Countries Recover from Genocide" and "How Victims Get Justice."



Wut? — Brandon Fisher (BoulderFish) (@boulderfish) April 28, 2025

So many student loans, so little time.

Keep Firing! What a complete waste of money she and her entire office was! — Sneyob (@BoyensJC) April 28, 2025

Seems like we've been paying for a lot of awful people to do meaningless work.

But enough about the Democrats...

