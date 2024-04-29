'Campus is DESTROYED': Damning Thread of Pics from UCLA Encampment Shows It's Anything BUT Peaceful

While members of The Squad keep insisting that these encampments are peaceful and joyful and not at all threatening or dangerous for Jewish students the proof is right in front of our eyes that they are lying.

As usual.

This thread from Cam Higby who claims he was inside the massive UCLA encampment is both damning and eye-opening:

🧵(1) I was inside the massive UCLA encampment.



There is communist symbolism EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/6YGkn6Od9a — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) April 29, 2024

Communism.

Say it ain't so.

🧵(2) I was inside the massive UCLA encampment.



Here’s more communist symbolism from inside (I told you they were communists) pic.twitter.com/arulhwSPcK — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) April 29, 2024

Gosh, we're shocked.

🧵(3) I was inside the massive UCLA encampment.



Calls for Intifada (first and second intifadas killed thousands of Jews from the 80’s-2000’s via suicide & car bombings) pic.twitter.com/CmwswtHikN — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) April 29, 2024

BUT THESE PROTESTS ARE PEACEFUL.

🧵(4) I was inside the massive UCLA encampment.



Queers for Palestine & Gaza despite the fact that in Gaza Hamas (the government) throws gay people from buildings and leave their decapitated bodies in the streets. pic.twitter.com/1VjUPm7Kyv — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) April 29, 2024

Nobody ever accused these protesters of being the brightest crayons in the box.

🧵(5) I was inside the massive UCLA encampment.



I’m sure you’ve already noticed the Anarchy symbolism if you made it this far, but it was also everywhere, calling for riots. pic.twitter.com/c7WjLVjyfI — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) April 29, 2024

Riots.

Anarchy.

Communism.

Wow.

🧵(6) I was inside the massive UCLA encampment.



This is a tent that will soon become a “gender neutral bathroom” (I wonder what they’ll do with the waste?) please remember, this is happening on the campus of a public university. pic.twitter.com/4WPOyApuMi — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) April 29, 2024

Insane.

🧵(7) I was inside the massive UCLA encampment.



ANTIFA appears to be present on campus (or maybe a poser) I did hear from members of the Israeli protest that members of ANTIFA had been present and pushing them. pic.twitter.com/aKi7Pw7buA — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) April 29, 2024

Wondered when those losers would show up.

🧵(8) I was inside the massive UCLA encampment.



Two buildings, the school library, and Royce Hall have been absorbed by the protest. The doors to those buildings have been barricaded from inside the encampment. The buildings are used as barriers to outsiders. pic.twitter.com/JjVgopt8iz — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) April 29, 2024

So the campus is all but useless.

🧵(9) I was inside the massive UCLA encampment.



The campus is just generally destroyed. Inside the encampment there is graffiti and trash everywhere. How is UC allowing this??? The University Police is aiding them. pic.twitter.com/B2Mchm9tVv — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) April 29, 2024

Probably because UCLA agrees with them.

Scary times.

