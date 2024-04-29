Simon Ateba Asks X to Describe What KJP Has Taught Them in 1...
WATCH: Russell Brand Speaks About His Baptism on Sunday in the River Thames
WaPo's Fact-Check on Claims Biden 'Pays Rent for Illegals' Is EXACTLY What You'd...
YIKES: James Carville's Unhinged, Curse-Filled RANT at GenZ Voters Proves He's SCARED of...
LOOK on Joe Biden's Botox-Filled Face When Woman Says 'F**K You, Thanks for...
CBS News Profiles Ex Anchor Dan Rather and His 'Controversial Moments' (That's ONE...
Columbia Releases Then Quickly DELETES Statement on Student 'Protests' (We Snagged the Ori...
EYE ROLL: WATCH Antisemites Whine About Being Called Antisemites Just Because They Say...
CNN's Jim Acosta Warns Voters the WH Correspondents' Dinner Is in Peril if...
WHOA: Paid Propagandist Harry Sisson EXPOSED by Freedom Of Information Act (Check Out...
Politico Is Shocked, SHOCKED That Conservatives Want to Make Babies, Not Abort Them
Monday Morning Meme Madness
This Is BANANAS! Pro-Hamas Protesters A-Peel to UCLA to Ban Assault Fruits and...
Democrats and Republicans Are the Reason Why RFK Jr. Is Even a Thing

'Campus is DESTROYED': Damning Thread of Pics from UCLA Encampment Shows It's Anything BUT Peaceful

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on April 29, 2024
Twitchy

While members of The Squad keep insisting that these encampments are peaceful and joyful and not at all threatening or dangerous for Jewish students the proof is right in front of our eyes that they are lying.

Advertisement

As usual.

This thread from Cam Higby who claims he was inside the massive UCLA encampment is both damning and eye-opening:

Communism.

Say it ain't so.

Gosh, we're shocked.

BUT THESE PROTESTS ARE PEACEFUL.

Nobody ever accused these protesters of being the brightest crayons in the box.

Recommended

LOOK on Joe Biden's Botox-Filled Face When Woman Says 'F**K You, Thanks for Nothing' Is PRICELESS; Update
Sam J.
Advertisement

Riots.

Anarchy.

Communism.

Wow.

Insane.

Wondered when those losers would show up.

So the campus is all but useless.

Advertisement

Probably because UCLA agrees with them.

Scary times.

======================================================================

Related:

Simon Ateba Asks X to Describe What KJP Has Taught Them in 1 Word, a Hilariously BRUTAL Thread Follows

YIKES: James Carville's Unhinged, Curse-Filled RANT at GenZ Voters Proves He's SCARED of Trump (Watch)

Columbia Releases Then Quickly DELETES Statement on Student 'Protests' (We Snagged the Original)

EYE ROLL: WATCH Antisemites Whine About Being Called Antisemites Just Because They Say Antisemitic Stuff

WHOA: Paid Propagandist Harry Sisson EXPOSED by Freedom Of Information Act (Check Out These Receipts!)

====================================================================== 

Tags: COMMUNISM PROTEST UCLA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOOK on Joe Biden's Botox-Filled Face When Woman Says 'F**K You, Thanks for Nothing' Is PRICELESS; Update
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Simon Ateba Asks X to Describe What KJP Has Taught Them in 1 Word, a Hilariously BRUTAL Thread Follows
Sam J.
YIKES: James Carville's Unhinged, Curse-Filled RANT at GenZ Voters Proves He's SCARED of Trump (Watch)
Sam J.
WaPo's Fact-Check on Claims Biden 'Pays Rent for Illegals' Is EXACTLY What You'd Expect
Doug P.
WHOA: Paid Propagandist Harry Sisson EXPOSED by Freedom Of Information Act (Check Out These Receipts!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOOK on Joe Biden's Botox-Filled Face When Woman Says 'F**K You, Thanks for Nothing' Is PRICELESS; Update Sam J.
Advertisement