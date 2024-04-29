THIS Is Punk Rock! Cherie Currie Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE on Taylor Swift and Other Pop Stars Endorsing Biden

Cheri Currie from The Runaways has been laying down the law and calling out the BS on social media for the past month or so, coming out strongly against Biden and the trans movement. She has reminded us what being punk rock really means, and that's not supporting and even endorsing what the government says or wants.

Between her and J.K. Rowling, we're not sure the Left knows what to do with itself.

Currie came out swinging at Taylor Swift and other pop stars for endorsing Biden.

I am calling on all Democrat MEGA STARS. The Taylor Swift’s, Miley Cyrus’s (hi Miley) etc, for the sake of those who hang on your every word. DON’T YOU DARE endorse this feeble, feckless, senile, future robbing, JOE BIDEN to YOUR FANS this November! You have NOT A CLUE the pain… pic.twitter.com/rdCjLHMAio — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) April 29, 2024

Her post continues:

You have NOT A CLUE the pain we are all suffering under his horrible, dream killing administration. If you DO CHOOSE to endorse him, I want you to put up ONE BILLION EACH, to put into a fund to help all fans impacted by your careless, thoughtless, flippant MISTAKE that will hurt them GREATLY! What YOU DO with your enormous power WILL have consequences and they will suffer! NOT YOU! They MADE YOU WHO YOU ARE! You treat them as such! Without them, you are NOTHING! Remember that! Protect them or PONY UP! (Artwork by Jacki Randall)

We love her, so many.

Unfortunately they’ve all been compromised by the dark side of the entertainment business. They’ve traded fame for compliance. It’s sad, but unfortunately true. — -/EyeOfTheStorm\- (@JAThornton2022) April 29, 2024

And as Currie points out, they are not impacted by Biden's horrible policies and ideas. Well, whoever is actually behind the government right now, it's their ideas. Biden couldn't even figure out how to use his fork at the White House Correspondent's Dinner, so pretty sure he's not driving any actual policy these days.

I'm afraid your plea will fall on dead ears, Ms. Currie. But let's face it:



You have always had more natural edge, star quality, pure charisma and attitude than all these other current "talents" combined. pic.twitter.com/yqBJTZci6D — Randolf Patton (@RandolfPatton) April 29, 2024

You heard the woman! 📣 — Petalshower (@GrimardJudith) April 29, 2024

Sadly, we doubt any of them will listen.

I just want us all to have less government, taxes and regulation. I do NOT want an influencer like a TS to be careless. She could swing an election and god forbid this Biden clown is re-elected. He’s hurt us all so much. — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) April 29, 2024

Did we mention we love her so many?

Because we do, we love her SO many.

