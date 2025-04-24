SUCK It, Dems! Kick-Butt Post Explains Point-By-Point How GOOD America Has It Under Trump and BOOM

We are hearing more and more rumblings about the Trump administration not moving fast enough for some people on the Right. And oh sure, we hear the constant shrieking about how things are 'not okay' on the Left, but we're used to that.

The man could cure Alzheimer's, and the Left would complain about it for some reason.

But seeing it on the Right has been a bit disheartening. It's one thing to hold the administration accountable; it's another to sit back and complain because things aren't going fast enough when the man has only been in office three months.

This post from X user Clandestine summed it up perfectly:

Do you all realize how good we have it?



-Trump is cancelling WW3, while trying to reset global trade, and get rid of income tax.



-RFK Jr. is taking chemicals out of our food and combating big pharma.



-Tulsi is releasing files and catching leakers.



-Hegseth is reinstating… pic.twitter.com/htIGbXyZCs — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 23, 2025

Post continues:

-Hegseth is reinstating service members who refused covid shots, and removing “wokeness” from our military.- Kash/Bondi are rounding up violent criminals, gang members, Tesla terrorists, and more. -Elon is almost finished building DOGE and is exposing hundreds of billions in government waste. -The Trump administration officially declared COVID was a man-made pathogen, and that Fauci lied.Anyone saying that “nothing is happening”, could not be more wrong. Trump is implementing his agenda, keeping his promises, and it has only been three months. Just because certain things haven’t happened yet, doesn’t mean they are not being worked on. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Embrace the process.

Read that again.

It's a marathon, not a sprint.

BUH-BUH-BINGO.

Scary stuff. Yup.

we are moving in the right direction and healing - feels not fast enough for some - but we are moving — Dave Hayes (@how_many_roads_) April 24, 2025

All of that being said, we need Congress to get their poop in a group and start making some of Trump's orders permanent law.

And sooner than later.

