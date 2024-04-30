'Lost the PLOT'! Iowahawk OWNS Judd Legume in SPECTACULAR Thread for Tone-Deaf Dig at 'Free Speech Crowd'

Poor Judd Legum. He's no longer the most far-left, obnoxious person on Twitter. Heck, he's not even in the top 100 anymore - we can't remember the last time we wrote about him and that says a lot.

We tend to write about the crazy, unhinged, and obnoxious Left a lot and considering he hasn't even made our radar? Ouch.

Look at him, trying so hard for relevance.

The “free speech” crowd is really into arresting protesters — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 30, 2024

Free speech.

Right.

Because that's what's happening on these college campuses, right Judd? Free speech.

Or, not.

Enter Iowahawk with what we think is a fairly glorious takedown.

The "protesters" are really into setting up official marshal checkpoints for Jews https://t.co/y3GRXDR8ER — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 30, 2024

So free speech-y.

The most free speechiest ever.

The "your speech is violence, my violence is speech" people are at it again — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 30, 2024

Are they the same as the 'silence is violence' people?

Asking for a friend.

I feel you may have lost the plot here, Mr. Birdturddzhttps://t.co/B5554Ojr7C — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 30, 2024

Silly girl.

Or boy.

Whatever.

Here you go, complete with self-appointed masked storm troopers in their official Home Depot reflective vest https://t.co/9NAxiBcLdN — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 30, 2024

That's a pretty good source, just sayin'.

guys this is just like a hippie chick sticking a daisy into a gun barrel at Kent State in 1970 guyshttps://t.co/1MzMUlL2Fj — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 30, 2024

Heh.

much peaceful so free speechyhttps://t.co/35zHavBS1Z — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 30, 2024

All the free speech, everywhere!

This is the level of self-lobotomization we're dealing withhttps://t.co/Kg0vTJtsxh — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 30, 2024

They aren't sending their best or their brightest.

This is very true.

So you're pretty much OK with authoritarian storm troopers restricting movement on students for political beliefs, as long as the storm troopers are wearing a mask, a $9.95 Home Depot vest, and a $19.95 Urban Outfitters keffiyahttps://t.co/rnKDKXR6fU — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 30, 2024

Oof.

Remember kids, don't sass Deputy Dipshit of the UCLA Hamas Safety Patrol, he's there to keep your campus safe from Jew-type opinions — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 30, 2024

And fin.

