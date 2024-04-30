'Lost the PLOT'! Iowahawk OWNS Judd Legume in SPECTACULAR Thread for Tone-Deaf Dig at 'Free Speech Crowd'

Mary Katharine Ham Just ENDED KJP By 'Helping' Her Make Excuses for Biden...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on April 30, 2024
Meme screenshot

Poor Judd Legum. He's no longer the most far-left, obnoxious person on Twitter. Heck, he's not even in the top 100 anymore - we can't remember the last time we wrote about him and that says a lot.

We tend to write about the crazy, unhinged, and obnoxious Left a lot and considering he hasn't even made our radar? Ouch.

Look at him, trying so hard for relevance.

Free speech.

Right.

Because that's what's happening on these college campuses, right Judd? Free speech.

Or, not.

Enter Iowahawk with what we think is a fairly glorious takedown.

So free speech-y.

The most free speechiest ever.

Are they the same as the 'silence is violence' people?

Asking for a friend.

Silly girl.

Or boy.

Whatever.

That's a pretty good source, just sayin'.

Heh.

All the free speech, everywhere!

Mary Katharine Ham Just ENDED KJP By 'Helping' Her Make Excuses for Biden NOT Speaking to Columbia Yet
Sam J.
They aren't sending their best or their brightest.

This is very true.

Oof.

And fin.

======================================================================

