Stephen King's Attempt at DEFENDING His Callous Post After Charlotte Shooting BACKFIRES (Pun Intended)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on April 30, 2024

We get that Stephen King is supposedly the 'master of horror,' but you'd think even he would have the good sense to let the bodies of officers killed in Charlotte at least cool before using them to make some sideways, poorly worded push for grabbing guns.

What an a-hole.

Would appear even he noticed the dragging because he came back with this defense of his tweet:

Does someone want to tell Stephen how many laws are already on the books? Does someone want to explain that criminals don't follow the law? Or how about this? The man they were attempting to arrest had an illegal firearm and was a repeat offender ... 

What we do know is snide, sniveling, useless comments after people have been killed don't help.

Not at all.

Ding ding freaking ding.

We see what he did there.

It's not dramatic enough if they can't call it a MASSACRE.

Imagine if Stephen could figure out it's the person pulling the trigger, not the trigger.

He might actually able to help fight for real solutions.

We're not holding our breath though, unfortunately.

======================================================================

Tags: CHARLOTTE GUN CONTROL GUN GRABBERS STEPHEN KING

