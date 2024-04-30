Stephen King's Attempt at DEFENDING His Callous Post After Charlotte Shooting BACKFIRES (Pun Intended)

We get that Stephen King is supposedly the 'master of horror,' but you'd think even he would have the good sense to let the bodies of officers killed in Charlotte at least cool before using them to make some sideways, poorly worded push for grabbing guns.

What an a-hole.

3 law officers killed and 5 wounded in Charlotte while trying to serve a warrant. Ain’t guns wonderful. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 29, 2024

Would appear even he noticed the dragging because he came back with this defense of his tweet:

I don’t want your guns, man. Anybody’s guns. But look—something has to be done. The number of dead is reaching massacre proportions. Let’s think about this and come up with a solution. Even half-assed would be better than no-assed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 30, 2024

Does someone want to tell Stephen how many laws are already on the books? Does someone want to explain that criminals don't follow the law? Or how about this? The man they were attempting to arrest had an illegal firearm and was a repeat offender ...

What we do know is snide, sniveling, useless comments after people have been killed don't help.

Not at all.

Now, talk about the guy in London who was wielding a sword and attempted to take the lives of five people who are seeking medical attention. Evil people will always find a way to commit the crimes they want to commit. It’s not the weapon; it’s the person behind the weapon. — DEL (@delinthecity_) April 30, 2024

Ding ding freaking ding.

What if Democrats voluntarily surrendered all their guns?Better? — Paul Emerson (@notanokguy) April 30, 2024

We see what he did there.

“The number of dead is reaching massacre proportions.”



You guys define a mass shooting as any shooting where three or more are injured or killed.



Everything is a massacre to you. — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) April 30, 2024

It's not dramatic enough if they can't call it a MASSACRE.

You’ve mentioned guns but you never mention criminals…you know the people who make the choices to break the law?



Do you think motor vehicles are the problem when 13K people die from DUI related crashes annually in the US, including approximately 4K children?



Want to ban cars? — Neil Axelrod 🇺🇸 (@NeilAxelrod) April 30, 2024

Imagine if Stephen could figure out it's the person pulling the trigger, not the trigger.

He might actually able to help fight for real solutions.

We're not holding our breath though, unfortunately.

