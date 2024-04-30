WHITE FLAG?! Columbia University Releases 'Update' (Surrender) That Only Makes Things Worse

Columbia University has released an 'update' about what is happening - and we thought their statement was bad. This reads a lot like they're simply surrendering their campus to the protesters terrorizing Jews to us.

But hey, as long as they think they're being equitable, right?

Wrong.

They're limiting campus access because they can't control the self-entitled monsters destroying the school.

Yup, they've surrendered.

They might as well tie a white flag to this update ... wow. Forget the damage they're doing in real-time, think about the damage they've done to their legacy, it will take at least a generation for Columbia or any Ivy for that matter to recover from this. C'mon, parents, would you want to send your kids to any of these universities?

Translation: We have lost control, have no intention of keeping students safe, and refuse to call in the police. We are massive cowards. — Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg) April 30, 2024

With no consequences to those hijackjng Hamilton Hall? — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) April 30, 2024

That wouldn't be equitable.

Or something.

“Occupied”? They broke the law by breaking in, ffs. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 30, 2024

Arrest them.

Duh.

Your campus is unsafe. Students are not being protected. — JimeV Augmented Mouse (@Jelwoodv) April 30, 2024

Evict them. Cowards. — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) April 30, 2024

This could all be done. No social media updates. Expel the students who are violating campus conduct and are trespassing, fire the staff who enable them and are doing the same. Just do it. — GB (@GBtablereads) April 30, 2024

Stop complicating things.

We have joked about Dr. Frankenstein losing control over his monster in the past, but this is no joke.

You reap what you sow, @Columbia



You’ve enabled and emboldened these students to go far beyond peaceful protests.



The fanatical, far-left political ideology ingrained in your curriculum has been exposed. — MAMABEAR (@mamabear504308) April 30, 2024

The monster is loose and destroying the doctor.

And the doctor has surrendered.

