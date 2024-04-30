WHITE FLAG?! Columbia University Releases 'Update' (Surrender) That Only Makes Things Worse

LGBTQ+ Mom Gets Completely Shut Down by Common Sense Teacher During Heated Call
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on April 30, 2024
Twitchy

Columbia University has released an 'update' about what is happening - and we thought their statement was bad. This reads a lot like they're simply surrendering their campus to the protesters terrorizing Jews to us.

But hey, as long as they think they're being equitable, right?

Wrong.

They're limiting campus access because they can't control the self-entitled monsters destroying the school.

Yup, they've surrendered.

They might as well tie a white flag to this update ... wow. Forget the damage they're doing in real-time, think about the damage they've done to their legacy, it will take at least a generation for Columbia or any Ivy for that matter to recover from this. C'mon, parents, would you want to send your kids to any of these universities?

That wouldn't be equitable.

Or something.

Arrest them.

Duh.

Stop complicating things.

We have joked about Dr. Frankenstein losing control over his monster in the past, but this is no joke.

The monster is loose and destroying the doctor.

And the doctor has surrendered.

Tags: COLUMBIA

