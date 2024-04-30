Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their Minds Over It (LOL!)

Fox News Follows the SHOCKING Dark Money Sources Funding the Pro Palestine Riots
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on April 30, 2024
Meme

Trump did an exclusive interview with TIME Magazine.

And the cover/story is freaking Lefty mouth-breathers TF out.

Ain't it grand? Truly, there are the little moments that keep us sming on Twitter/X.

Advertisement

From TIME:

Six months from the 2024 presidential election, Trump is better positioned to win the White House than at any point in either of his previous campaigns. He leads Joe Biden by slim margins in most polls, including in several of the seven swing states likely to determine the outcome. But I had not come to ask about the election, the disgrace that followed the last one, or how he has become the first former—and perhaps future—American President to face a criminal trial. I wanted to know what Trump would do if he wins a second term, to hear his vision for the nation, in his own words.

For TIME to admit this?

Whoa.

No wonder the Lefties are losing their shiznit.

Heh.

So very melodramatic.

TIME doesn't seem to think so, chickie.

Wha? Did she really just try and tattle on TIME to Biden?

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Oh yes, yes he can.

Ugh, they are SUCH babies.

Also, nice flag.

Someone please get this guy a mirror or at least encourage him to look out his window.

Says the guy who looks like a REAL winner. Oh, wait, was that mean? Good.

The Right is, of course, having a ball with this:

That works.

We see what he did there.

CornPop.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Just sayin'.

TRUMP 2024!

======================================================================

