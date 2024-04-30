Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their Minds Over It (LOL!)

Trump did an exclusive interview with TIME Magazine.

And the cover/story is freaking Lefty mouth-breathers TF out.

Ain't it grand? Truly, there are the little moments that keep us sming on Twitter/X.

Advertisement

In exclusive interviews with TIME, Donald Trump lays out a second-term agenda that would reshape America and its role in the world https://t.co/TRdKsK5fGh pic.twitter.com/bn9sTqzMaS — TIME (@TIME) April 30, 2024

From TIME:

Six months from the 2024 presidential election, Trump is better positioned to win the White House than at any point in either of his previous campaigns. He leads Joe Biden by slim margins in most polls, including in several of the seven swing states likely to determine the outcome. But I had not come to ask about the election, the disgrace that followed the last one, or how he has become the first former—and perhaps future—American President to face a criminal trial. I wanted to know what Trump would do if he wins a second term, to hear his vision for the nation, in his own words.

For TIME to admit this?

Whoa.

No wonder the Lefties are losing their shiznit.

Heh.

if he wins everyone else loses. — Real Dark (@Postmidjourney) April 30, 2024

So very melodramatic.

Didn’t win the first time. Two time loser coming up! — High in Drublic (@fiestamule) April 30, 2024

TIME doesn't seem to think so, chickie.

How is this not treason @potus? — Queenly 2024 (@huegolden) April 30, 2024

Wha? Did she really just try and tattle on TIME to Biden?

Is it safe to assume you will also do a full story & cover on the man running for President who has not been indicted or been on trial in 4 jurisdictions EVER????? — Jami Lee (@luvnfiction) April 30, 2024

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

He cannot return to power under any circumstances. — Ben & Whimsi 🔜 AO & AC (@bluegold1026) April 30, 2024

Oh yes, yes he can.

He will finish US — el sibiren 🇺🇦 (@elsibiren) April 30, 2024

Ugh, they are SUCH babies.

Also, nice flag.

Extremely troubling read. The vision Trump and his followers have for a second term would have disastrous, long-lasting consequences that would plunge America and beyond into chaos for decades. Biden is a long way from perfect, but another Trump presidency would be catastrophic. https://t.co/hED9P7NK4x — Joe Atack (@pencilshoulders) April 30, 2024

Someone please get this guy a mirror or at least encourage him to look out his window.

“If he wins” he’s never won anything — brad (taylor’s version) (@Mr_Swift1594) April 30, 2024

Says the guy who looks like a REAL winner. Oh, wait, was that mean? Good.

The Right is, of course, having a ball with this:

That works.

We see what he did there.

CornPop.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Advertisement

Just sayin'.

TRUMP 2024!

======================================================================

Related:

X Points and Laughs at Chris Murphy's CAPSLOCK Tantrum Blaming the GOP for Biden's Southern Border Crisis

Stephen King's Attempt at DEFENDING His Callous Post After Charlotte Shooting BACKFIRES (Pun Intended)

WHITE FLAG?! Columbia University Releases 'Update' (Surrender) That Only Makes Things Worse

Mary Katharine Ham Just ENDED KJP By 'Helping' Her Make Excuses for Biden NOT Speaking to Columbia Yet

'Lost the PLOT'! Iowahawk OWNS Judd Legume in SPECTACULAR Thread for Tone-Deaf Dig at 'Free Speech Crowd'

======================================================================