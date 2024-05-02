OOF! J.D. Vance Leaves CNN's Kaitlan Collins SPEECHLESS Blasting Fraudulent Trials Against Trump (Watch)

J.D. Vance entered the lion's den that IS CNN and took Kaitlan Collins down a peg or two. She was pretty cocky during the interview since she had 'home court' and she clearly thought she had the upper hand, that is of course until Vance started talking about the fraudulent trials against Trump right now.

We're willing to bet it's not often Collins is left speechless.

Or makes that face.

Then again, she could make that face a lot and we just don't see it all that much. But the speechless part? Yeah.

Watch:

RBF Kaitlan Collins just got obliterated on CNN by @JDVance1 on the fraudulent trials against President Trump.



All @kaitlancollins could do is sit there looking more miserable than usual.



Great job JD Vance!pic.twitter.com/hDmt5Jy8K1 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 2, 2024

See?

Speechless.

And making a more miserable face than usual.

All of the above.

Winning!

Kaitlan is out of her element against Vance. He has the facts. — Millie Ledford Lee (@M_Ledford_Lee) May 2, 2024

To be fair, we're not sure that Collins is ever really in her element unless she's interviewing or talking to someone she agrees with.

There's a reason she works for CNN.

That smirk on smoothbrain Kaitlan's face says it all; she never thought of it like that. All she knows is 'Orange Man Bad!' — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) May 2, 2024

She thought she'd bring Vance on and embarrass him for the 12 people who still watch CNN. And while she did get a few jabs in, she lost, BIGLY.

Kudos to Vance.

"it's pretty unusual" is the understatement of the century — The Brothers Tao (@TheBrothersTao) May 2, 2024

Ain't THAT the truth?

Welcome to 2024.

