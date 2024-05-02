Father of UNC Student Who Held American Flag Up and OFF the Ground...
BAHAHAHAAA! List of UCLA Demands Inspires HILARIOUS 'Updated List' annnd Now We're Officia...
REPORT: Biden DOJ Civil Rights Chief Lied During Senate Confirmation About Being Arrested
Breaking: UCLA Police Clash With Campus Protesters
Criminalizing Christianity? The Antisemitism Awareness Act, President Trump, and Congress
He's Finally Done It: Joe Biden Has Brought Unity … Sort of
Liberal White Women 'Are Just Really Into Hamas'
AP: American Catholic Church Sees 'An Immense Shift Toward the Old Ways'
Biden-Harris HQ Is Campaigning for Donald Trump Again
White Students Protesting Slavery or Something? Cynthia Nixon Loses it on Rep. Nadler...
Antisemitism? Cenk Uygur Goes on Rant About Jewish Power Over Media and Muslims...
Michael Moore Tells CNN 98 Percent of Student Protesters 'Don't Believe in Antisemitism'
Twitchy Favorites Weigh in on the U.S. Taking in Palestinian Refugees
Wading Into the Debate Over the Importance of Stay at Home Mothers

OOF! J.D. Vance Leaves CNN's Kaitlan Collins SPEECHLESS Blasting Fraudulent Trials Against Trump (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on May 02, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

J.D. Vance entered the lion's den that IS CNN and took Kaitlan Collins down a peg or two. She was pretty cocky during the interview since she had 'home court' and she clearly thought she had the upper hand, that is of course until Vance started talking about the fraudulent trials against Trump right now.

Advertisement

We're willing to bet it's not often Collins is left speechless.

Or makes that face.

Then again, she could make that face a lot and we just don't see it all that much. But the speechless part? Yeah.

Watch:

See?

Speechless.

And making a more miserable face than usual.

All of the above.

Winning!

To be fair, we're not sure that Collins is ever really in her element unless she's interviewing or talking to someone she agrees with. 

There's a reason she works for CNN.

She thought she'd bring Vance on and embarrass him for the 12 people who still watch CNN. And while she did get a few jabs in, she lost, BIGLY. 

Recommended

BAHAHAHAAA! List of UCLA Demands Inspires HILARIOUS 'Updated List' annnd Now We're Officially DEAD
Sam J.
Advertisement

Kudos to Vance.

Ain't THAT the truth?

Welcome to 2024.

======================================================================

Related:

Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their Minds Over It (LOL!)

X Points and Laughs at Chris Murphy's CAPSLOCK Tantrum Blaming the GOP for Biden's Southern Border Crisis

Stephen King's Attempt at DEFENDING His Callous Post After Charlotte Shooting BACKFIRES (Pun Intended)

WHITE FLAG?! Columbia University Releases 'Update' (Surrender) That Only Makes Things Worse

Mary Katharine Ham Just ENDED KJP By 'Helping' Her Make Excuses for Biden NOT Speaking to Columbia Yet

====================================================================== 

Tags: TRIAL TRUMP KAITLAN COLLINS J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAHAHAHAAA! List of UCLA Demands Inspires HILARIOUS 'Updated List' annnd Now We're Officially DEAD
Sam J.
Criminalizing Christianity? The Antisemitism Awareness Act, President Trump, and Congress
FuzzyChimp
Liberal White Women 'Are Just Really Into Hamas'
Brett T.
Breaking: UCLA Police Clash With Campus Protesters
Amy Curtis
White Students Protesting Slavery or Something? Cynthia Nixon Loses it on Rep. Nadler Over Protests
Chad Felix Greene
Biden-Harris HQ Is Campaigning for Donald Trump Again
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BAHAHAHAAA! List of UCLA Demands Inspires HILARIOUS 'Updated List' annnd Now We're Officially DEAD Sam J.
Advertisement