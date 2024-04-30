UNC Student's Beautiful Thread About Protecting Our Flag From Pro-Hamas 'Protesters' Will Give You HOPE

Freedom of the Press VASTLY More Important Than Suppressing 'False Information'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/David Goldman

When we are reading so many stories about horrible students doing horrible things on college campuses all around the country, tormenting and even terrorizing Jewish students, a thread like this from UNC student Guillermo Estrada about protecting the American flag from pro-Palestinian protesters actually gives us hope.

Hope for this country.

Hope for our people.

Hope for Gen Z.

This thread is so good we'll let it speak (mostly) for itself. Take a look:

Keep going.

The protests are so peaceful they're throwing bottles and rocks at people.

Because you know, SO peaceful.

This is where it gets really good.

They stood for an hour protecting the American flag.

Our hearts.

Amen.

So. Good.

Beautiful.

Hopeful.

======================================================================

