OMG! F-BOMB! John Kennedy Leaves Whiny Climate Change 'Witness' a Sputtering, Excuse-Making TOOL (Watch)

Sen. John Kennedy really enjoys making climate change lunatics look stupid.

Hey, he's good at it, we hardly blame him.

Take for example, his questioning of 'climate researcher' Geoffrey Supraon over post on Twitter/X. Note, since he's interviewing a fairly horrible human being, this recording is not safe for work so we encourage you to use headphones or earbuds if you are in public.

Watch:

John Kennedy is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/o06GyaRD6G — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 1, 2024

BAHAHAHAHA.

It's not every day you see a senator drop an f-bomb.

The tweet Kennedy is referring to is this one:

BREAKING: we just called Joe Manchin a sick f*ck. We humiliated him in front of a herd of Harvard elites. He squared up. We held firm. Barbaric murderer, hideous fiend, he torches humanity and laughs. pic.twitter.com/1ajrQsKnbJ — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) March 1, 2024

From RedState:

Kennedy was questioning climate researcher Geoffrey Supran over posts on X. He's an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Science and Policy at the University of Miami. He researches “the history of climate disinformation and propaganda by fossil fuel interests.” Kennedy was questioning whether he supported the radical group Climate Defiance. Sounds like he does support them since, you know, he retweets them. People don't often retweet tweets they do not agree with UNLESS they are looking for the person in question to receive a dragging of some sort. It's usually posted along with a comment or two from the person retweeting it ...

Guess the 'doctor' doesn't like being held accountable for his actions and beliefs.

Shocker.

The ‘good’ doctor retweeted things he doesn’t support? Without comment? Who does that? https://t.co/yiZceK0eD4 — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) May 2, 2024

GOAT even.

