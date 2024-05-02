WATCH: Protesters Arrested at UCLA Did NOT Enjoy Police Giving Them a Very...
Mob Rules: Michael Rapaport Madison Show Canceled Amid Campus Protests
Bernie Sanders Asks Media to Stop Showing the Left's Campus Lunacy and Help...
Senator Kennedy vs Climate Change Democrat
Father of UNC Student Who Held American Flag Up and OFF the Ground...
BAHAHAHAAA! List of UCLA Demands Inspires HILARIOUS 'Updated List' annnd Now We're Officia...
OOF! J.D. Vance Leaves CNN's Kaitlan Collins SPEECHLESS Blasting Fraudulent Trials Against...
REPORT: Biden DOJ Civil Rights Chief Lied During Senate Confirmation About Being Arrested
Breaking: UCLA Police Clash With Campus Protesters
Criminalizing Christianity? The Antisemitism Awareness Act, President Trump, and Congress
He's Finally Done It: Joe Biden Has Brought Unity … Sort of
Liberal White Women 'Are Just Really Into Hamas'
AP: American Catholic Church Sees 'An Immense Shift Toward the Old Ways'
Biden-Harris HQ Is Campaigning for Donald Trump Again

OMG! F-BOMB! John Kennedy Leaves Whiny Climate Change 'Witness' a Sputtering, Excuse-Making TOOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on May 02, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sen. John Kennedy really enjoys making climate change lunatics look stupid.

Hey, he's good at it, we hardly blame him.

Take for example, his questioning of 'climate researcher' Geoffrey Supraon over post on Twitter/X. Note, since he's interviewing a fairly horrible human being, this recording is not safe for work so we encourage you to use headphones or earbuds if you are in public.

Advertisement

Watch:

BAHAHAHAHA.

It's not every day you see a senator drop an f-bomb.

The tweet Kennedy is referring to is this one:

From RedState:

Kennedy was questioning climate researcher Geoffrey Supran over posts on X. He's an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Science and Policy at the University of Miami. He researches “the history of climate disinformation and propaganda by fossil fuel interests.”

Kennedy was questioning whether he supported the radical group Climate Defiance. 

Sounds like he does support them since, you know, he retweets them. People don't often retweet tweets they do not agree with UNLESS they are looking for the person in question to receive a dragging of some sort. It's usually posted along with a comment or two from the person retweeting it ...

Guess the 'doctor' doesn't like being held accountable for his actions and beliefs. 

Shocker.

Recommended

WATCH: Protesters Arrested at UCLA Did NOT Enjoy Police Giving Them a Very Public Unmasking
Doug P.
Advertisement

GOAT even.

======================================================================

Related:

Father of UNC Student Who Held American Flag Up and OFF the Ground Has BRUTAL Question for Democrats

BAHAHAHAAA! List of UCLA Demands Inspires HILARIOUS 'Updated List' annnd Now We're Officially DEAD

OOF! J.D. Vance Leaves CNN's Kaitlan Collins SPEECHLESS Blasting Fraudulent Trials Against Trump (Watch)

Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their Minds Over It (LOL!)

X Points and Laughs at Chris Murphy's CAPSLOCK Tantrum Blaming the GOP for Biden's Southern Border Crisis

====================================================================== 

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE JOHN KENNEDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Protesters Arrested at UCLA Did NOT Enjoy Police Giving Them a Very Public Unmasking
Doug P.
BAHAHAHAAA! List of UCLA Demands Inspires HILARIOUS 'Updated List' annnd Now We're Officially DEAD
Sam J.
Father of UNC Student Who Held American Flag Up and OFF the Ground Has BRUTAL Question for Democrats
Sam J.
Mob Rules: Michael Rapaport Madison Show Canceled Amid Campus Protests
Amy Curtis
OOF! J.D. Vance Leaves CNN's Kaitlan Collins SPEECHLESS Blasting Fraudulent Trials Against Trump (Watch)
Sam J.
Senator Kennedy vs Climate Change Democrat
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Protesters Arrested at UCLA Did NOT Enjoy Police Giving Them a Very Public Unmasking Doug P.
Advertisement