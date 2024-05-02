Father of UNC Student Who Held American Flag Up and OFF the Ground Has BRUTAL Question for Democrats

As Twitchy readers know, a group of students (frat boys) picked up the American flag and held it up after pro-Hamas protesters on campus tried to take it down ... again. This story went fairly viral as pictures of the young men holding the flag up for over an hour made their way around social media.

At a time when Americans are inundated with nothing but hatred for our own country, it was refreshing and even beautiful to see Gen Z bucking the trend and respecting our country and our flag.

One of the student's dads made a fairly painful observation and had this question for the Democrats:

Our son's fraternity is going viral for holding an American flag off of the ground, respecting all that it has stood for. 99.9% of the positive response has been GOP or right of center. Has it become bad politics for Democrats to respect our flag? I feel it has, which is brutal. — Jeff Goldklang (@JeffGoldklang) May 2, 2024

Brutal and a good question.

It certainly feels like modern Democrats don't really care about the American flag unless they can pretend a grandma draped in one praying in the Capitol on January 6th was some sort of insurrectionist - then they sort of care.

But not for the right reasons.

This dad went on to ask that their actions not be co-oped for political reasons:

That said, please don’t co-opt their actions for political reasons. They acted in spontaneous service of the American and (for several) Israeli flag. Unlike the mob they were protecting the flag from, they’re not pawns. Just boys who respect what those flags stand for. — Jeff Goldklang (@JeffGoldklang) May 2, 2024

This is a fair point and ask.

We don't have to politicize it to see right from wrong when comparing their actions to those terrorizing Jewish students on college campuses all around this country. You don't need to be politically affiliated to respect what these young men did.

Yes, for at least a decade now — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) May 2, 2024

Maybe longer.

Just a wonderful feel good moment that America needed! I hope the rager is amazing! ❤️ — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) May 2, 2024

It was a much-needed moment of hope.

Yes.

True Americans🇺🇸This pic is already iconic!!! God bless these boys!#America #BeaconOfLight — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) May 2, 2024

I just have to tell you, from one parent to another, I’m in awe of the job you did raising your son.



Thank you so much. — Midwest Mom (@badlibtakes) May 2, 2024

Amen.

Good parents raise great kids.

