Father of UNC Student Who Held American Flag Up and OFF the Ground Has BRUTAL Question for Democrats

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on May 02, 2024
AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

As Twitchy readers know, a group of students (frat boys) picked up the American flag and held it up after pro-Hamas protesters on campus tried to take it down ... again. This story went fairly viral as pictures of the young men holding the flag up for over an hour made their way around social media. 

At a time when Americans are inundated with nothing but hatred for our own country, it was refreshing and even beautiful to see Gen Z bucking the trend and respecting our country and our flag.

One of the student's dads made a fairly painful observation and had this question for the Democrats:

Brutal and a good question.

It certainly feels like modern Democrats don't really care about the American flag unless they can pretend a grandma draped in one praying in the Capitol on January 6th was some sort of insurrectionist - then they sort of care.

But not for the right reasons.

This dad went on to ask that their actions not be co-oped for political reasons:

This is a fair point and ask.

We don't have to politicize it to see right from wrong when comparing their actions to those terrorizing Jewish students on college campuses all around this country. You don't need to be politically affiliated to respect what these young men did.

Maybe longer.

It was a much-needed moment of hope.

Yes.

Amen.

Good parents raise great kids.

