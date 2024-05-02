MEOOOOW! Mueller, She Wrote Goes After Rebekah Jones for Saying She WON'T Vote for Biden and *POPCORN*

Here's the Totally Eco-Friendly Aftermath of the #UCLAProtest
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on May 02, 2024
Twitter

When one horrible account tries taking out another horrible account on Lefty Twitter, that's what we're here for.

Man, we're not sure there's enough popcorn for this.

Luckily we can always make more.

Seems Mueller, She Wrote is big mad at Rebekah Jones because Rebekah has decided she can't vote for Biden or any Democrat condoning what they are doing right now. We assume she's referring to the flagrant, blatant antisemitism we're seeing all across the country right now.

Notice that Mueller didn't bother to tag Rebekah.

Weak.

Gosh, when someone as sus as Mueller, She Wrote is calling you sus?

Ouch.

And now Rebekah can see firsthand how awful Biden supporters really are.

Have fun with that.

As this person unironically follows Mueller.

Heh.

Brutal.

It's like they don't know who they're talking to.

We have to wonder if ol' Mueller is getting any of that sweet Biden social media cash like JoJo and that dad loser from Brooklyn.

Huh.

Pretty sure Rebekkah is subtweeting the Mueller harpy here:

Her post continues:

Of course all of that is a form of validation that anyone would enjoy, especially after what I went through.  

But... 

None of it means a damn thing if what I'm saying doesn't matter, though. If all I cared about was attention and fame, I'd go the route of people who got famous off my family's tragedy, repeat the talking points, never be controversial. 

If condemning the police for shooting at antiwar protestors on American campuses is controversial, then I'm fine risking all that to speak against it. I've risked more in the past and come out the other side. And I did it without any promises or guarantees that it would work out.

Huh. Again.

We almost feel sorry for Rebekkah.

Almost.

======================================================================

