MEOOOOW! Mueller, She Wrote Goes After Rebekah Jones for Saying She WON'T Vote for Biden and *POPCORN*

When one horrible account tries taking out another horrible account on Lefty Twitter, that's what we're here for.

Man, we're not sure there's enough popcorn for this.

Luckily we can always make more.

Seems Mueller, She Wrote is big mad at Rebekah Jones because Rebekah has decided she can't vote for Biden or any Democrat condoning what they are doing right now. We assume she's referring to the flagrant, blatant antisemitism we're seeing all across the country right now.

Notice that Mueller didn't bother to tag Rebekah.

Weak.

Gosh, when someone as sus as Mueller, She Wrote is calling you sus?

Ouch.

I don’t know what she thinks she told us (if she did, it wasn’t on Twitter) but I am nonetheless pleased to report that all of the worst people you know are fighting. pic.twitter.com/7BUV6LotAp — Damin Toell (@damintoell) May 2, 2024

And now Rebekah can see firsthand how awful Biden supporters really are.

Have fun with that.

I’ve always had an icky feeling about her. Followed her story when it first happened, and all her spin sounded a bit too conspiracy theory-ish for me to not be skeptical of her angle — Anthony John Soprano Sr. (@Dave_Bottt) May 2, 2024

She is crazy as hell. Unfollowed her a long time ago. — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) May 2, 2024

As this person unironically follows Mueller.

Heh.

Brutal.

She’s always been a chaos agent. — JHauter (@mijretuah) May 2, 2024

It's like they don't know who they're talking to.

We have to wonder if ol' Mueller is getting any of that sweet Biden social media cash like JoJo and that dad loser from Brooklyn.

Huh.

Pretty sure Rebekkah is subtweeting the Mueller harpy here:

It's nice to have hundreds of thousands of followers here, and even more of the other apps.



It feels good to give speeches at Yale and GWU and the UN, to be included on projects with people like Jane Fonda, to make friends with celebrities and powerful people.



Of course all of… — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) May 2, 2024

Her post continues:

Of course all of that is a form of validation that anyone would enjoy, especially after what I went through. But... None of it means a damn thing if what I'm saying doesn't matter, though. If all I cared about was attention and fame, I'd go the route of people who got famous off my family's tragedy, repeat the talking points, never be controversial. If condemning the police for shooting at antiwar protestors on American campuses is controversial, then I'm fine risking all that to speak against it. I've risked more in the past and come out the other side. And I did it without any promises or guarantees that it would work out.

Huh. Again.

We almost feel sorry for Rebekkah.

Almost.

