'Extremely Concerning': X Reacts to SCARY Study About Suicide Risk Following Gender-Affirming Surgery

We'll be very curious to see how the 'follow the science!' crowd reacts to this study. We're going to guess not too kindly.

Study: Risk of suicide increases 12x after “gender-affirming” surgery ... is anyone surprised?https://t.co/qBItcUUQqShttps://t.co/qBItcUUQqS — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) May 17, 2024

Not the Bee reports:

A new study hot off the press has confirmed what most of us already knew: people who get "gender-affirming" surgery have more than 12 times higher instances of suicide attempts than those who don't get the surgeries. The study, supported with money from the National Institutes of Health and the University of Texas, was published just a few weeks ago and looked at data from over 90 million patients across the U.S.

Just sad and tragic.

Extremely. We are doing untold irreversable damage to people.

Add it to the list of “cures” that are worse than the “disease”. — ManChurch (@ManChurch_) May 17, 2024

Yes.

And the trans activists will still demand 'gender-affirming surgery' and blame everyone else for the tragic outcomes.

The left will say it’s because the bigots didn’t affirm them, that they drove them to it. They will always find a way to placate their rebellion against the created order of God. — Carolus Maximus (@CarolusMax) May 18, 2024

As we just said.

I bet the suicide rate is lower for those getting rich doing surgery. https://t.co/EhWuvs5OR2 — AnonyMoose, MD ✝️ 🇺🇲 🩺🍊 (@BalooHealer) May 17, 2024

And the politicians pushing this agenda.

Reminder that "doctors" tell parents that if they DON'T let their kids self m*tilate then they will k*ll themselves https://t.co/O3PBBhPcYu — D0ge (@cannotstopdoog) May 18, 2024

The opposite seems to be true.

So they have finally done an official study on what everyone who was watching could see. Having surgery to validate your mental health issues won’t fix your mental health issues! https://t.co/yxB4bfVaxH — Peter Gresham (@just2draw) May 18, 2024

And causes more mental health issues.

There needs to be a reckoning. People need to pay. https://t.co/3bpsxVn8mO — dickcomley (@ComleyRitchie) May 18, 2024

Lawsuits, legislation, and criminal charges in some cases.

Exactly as we've been saying. "Gender-affirming" care is non-compassionate and abusive.



All you do gooder democrats that support it, you're increasing their suicide rates, cementing in mental illness and physically mutilating them. https://t.co/aG4liqbrwl — Brad Phillips (@bdphill22) May 17, 2024

Including the Biden administration.

Putting children to the… — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 16, 2024

While the UK is moving away from 'gender-affirming' surgery, the U.S. and Canada are full-steam ahead, consequences be damned.

The lawsuits in 10 years from these mutated children will bring down the whole medical industry. — Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) May 16, 2024

Probably. And deservedly so.

