'Extremely Concerning': X Reacts to SCARY Study About Suicide Risk Following Gender-Affirming Surgery

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 18, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

We'll be very curious to see how the 'follow the science!' crowd reacts to this study. We're going to guess not too kindly.

Advertisement

Not the Bee reports:

A new study hot off the press has confirmed what most of us already knew: people who get "gender-affirming" surgery have more than 12 times higher instances of suicide attempts than those who don't get the surgeries.

The study, supported with money from the National Institutes of Health and the University of Texas, was published just a few weeks ago and looked at data from over 90 million patients across the U.S.

Just sad and tragic.

Extremely. We are doing untold irreversable damage to people.

Yes.

And the trans activists will still demand 'gender-affirming surgery' and blame everyone else for the tragic outcomes.

As we just said.

Advertisement

And the politicians pushing this agenda.

The opposite seems to be true.

And causes more mental health issues.

Lawsuits, legislation, and criminal charges in some cases.

Including the Biden administration.

Advertisement

While the UK is moving away from 'gender-affirming' surgery, the U.S. and Canada are full-steam ahead, consequences be damned.

Probably. And deservedly so.

This is very important.


