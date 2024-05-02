'UNREAL'! Biden Staff Continues to Ramp Up the '2024 Version of the Basement...
Bret Baier Just Needs 1 Pic-Tweet to Make Biden and His Tone-Deaf Speech on Pro-Hamas Protests Look WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on May 02, 2024
Gif

Just when we thought Joe Biden couldn't look any worse after his tone-deaf comments about ISLAMOPHOBIA earlier today (no, really) and how he didn't support anyone discriminating against Arab students, Bret Baier dropped this little tidbit on his timeline.

In-freaking-furiating.

How can the college leave this up? How are they not out there cleaning it up and protecting it?

What a disrespectful, horse-sh*t thing to do.

Seriously, someone should clean this up.

No words.

Yup.

Diversity for diversity sake is a nightmare.

