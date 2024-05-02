Bret Baier Just Needs 1 Pic-Tweet to Make Biden and His Tone-Deaf Speech on Pro-Hamas Protests Look WORSE

Just when we thought Joe Biden couldn't look any worse after his tone-deaf comments about ISLAMOPHOBIA earlier today (no, really) and how he didn't support anyone discriminating against Arab students, Bret Baier dropped this little tidbit on his timeline.

As @POTUS speaks on the chaos in college campuses from the White House - here is the 1st President’s statue a few miles away at GWU in DC. H/t @davidspunt pic.twitter.com/lQtsmobirz — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 2, 2024

In-freaking-furiating.

How can the college leave this up? How are they not out there cleaning it up and protecting it?

What a disrespectful, horse-sh*t thing to do.

Go fix this, anyone close, please. Whatever it takes, do it. — DC 🇺🇸 (@CombatEngDC) May 2, 2024

Seriously, someone should clean this up.

This is disgusting. — phil beisel (@pbeisel) May 2, 2024

No words.

Would someone please rescue that statue!! — Marsha Leigh (@_marshaleigh) May 2, 2024

This would never stand in Texas! Exactly why @POTUS and @TheDemocrats opened the flood gates of illegal immigrants on the Southern Border...to change our culture. — Gregory Scott Kunkle Jr. (@GregoryKunkleJr) May 2, 2024

Is there not one brave soul that will go dismantle this atrocity? — JCrow (@jlc225) May 2, 2024

And yet, if you lay rubber on the BLM pavement sign, you may go to jail or face a huge fine. — PatriotHonorRide (@HonorPatriot) May 2, 2024

Yup.

Our diversity is shining through! — Patrick Kiser (@PatrickKiser1) May 2, 2024

Diversity for diversity sake is a nightmare.

Vandalism of property isn’t free speech — Jes (@galexy70) May 2, 2024

POTUS can talk the talk but he doesn’t walk the walk. He is failing in his role of leadership. — Red Bird 72 (@RedBird725) May 2, 2024

Can POTUS really talk or walk?

Yeah, no.

Wait, is @POTUS actually speaking? Did I miss it? — EJ (@EllieJames721) May 2, 2024

Nah, you didn't miss anything, dude.

We mean, yeah, he spoke but no ... you didn't miss anything.

