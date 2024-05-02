'UNREAL'! Biden Staff Continues to Ramp Up the '2024 Version of the Basement...
CHARGE! LOL! Video of Protesters Charging Cops Wearing Their 'GEAR' Funniest Damn Thing You'll See Today

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:25 PM on May 02, 2024

Look at these brave warriors running to fight back against the evil cops ... we're especially impressed with their plastic shields.

Although, if we're being fair, the bike helmets are a nice touch.

Who ARE these people?! 

Watch:

CHARGE!

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Neither can we.

Totally.

We keep watching this person run into the cop over and over and over again ... and falling over. Talk about entertainment.

Same.

Oh, to be a fly on the encampment wall right before these yahoos decided to 'gear up' and charge the cops.

======================================================================

