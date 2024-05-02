CHARGE! LOL! Video of Protesters Charging Cops Wearing Their 'GEAR' Funniest Damn Thing You'll See Today

Look at these brave warriors running to fight back against the evil cops ... we're especially impressed with their plastic shields.

Although, if we're being fair, the bike helmets are a nice touch.

Who ARE these people?!

Watch:

CHARGE!

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

I can’t stop laughing. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) May 2, 2024

Neither can we.

What this needs is someone behind them clapping coconut halves together as these ever so brave knights of the realm joist the Black Knight with their umbrellas. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) May 2, 2024

Totally.

Those trash can shields are not very effective against caution tape. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 2, 2024

We keep watching this person run into the cop over and over and over again ... and falling over. Talk about entertainment.

GP That one dude just bouncing off the cop is my everything today. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 2, 2024

Same.

Cosplay — Doctor Deshawn Jackson (@Deshawn68882369) May 2, 2024

Oh, to be a fly on the encampment wall right before these yahoos decided to 'gear up' and charge the cops.

This is like when my mom made swords and shields out of the new refrigerator box. https://t.co/NxdnBZaUln — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 2, 2024

I can't decide if the soundtrack should be Ride of the Valkyries or Yakkity Sax https://t.co/u4IugC4Bjd — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 2, 2024

This is just fantastic. https://t.co/dHuAhRmlaZ — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) May 2, 2024

Funniest damn thing we've seen today.

Activist: full speed 100 foot sprint

Cop: *boop* https://t.co/o0WePXzq8J — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) May 2, 2024

Boop.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

