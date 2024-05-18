And You Thought OUR Congress Was Chaotic! Watch Taiwan Parliament Member STEAL Bill to Stop Its Passage

The Excitement for Biden is Palpable as POTUS' Motorcade Moves Through Atlanta
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on May 18, 2024
Twitter

We suppose our clown car of a Congress could always be worse. There are Mean Girls style meltdowns, and representatives who 'accidentally' pull the fire alarm to thwart a vote.

Advertisement

But at least no one has stolen legislation.

Yet.

In Taiwan, a member of parliament tried just that, though. And punches were thrown.

Spoiler alert: it did not work.

NBC News reports:

Lawmakers in Taiwan shoved, tackled and hit each other in parliament on Friday in a bitter dispute about reforms to the chamber, just days before President-elect Lai Ching-te takes office without a legislative majority.

Even before votes started to be cast, some lawmakers screamed at and shoved each other outside the legislative chamber, before the action moved onto the floor of parliament itself.

In chaotic scenes, lawmakers surged around the speaker’s seat, some leaping over tables and pulling colleagues to the floor. Though calm soon returned, there were more scuffles in the afternoon.

The House and Senate haven't come to blows so far, so we've got that going for us.

No, it's not.

A for effort, though.

The Excitement for Biden is Palpable as POTUS' Motorcade Moves Through Atlanta
Doug P.
We giggled.

He'll be drafted next season.

The mental image of some of the geriatric members of Congress trying this has us laughing very, very hard.

The perfect movie clip.

Brutal, but true.

Kind of puts things into perspective, no?

Why didn't we think of that?

The 400-meter sprint.

We'd love to see that.

Another person thinks Massie would do this. Hahahaha.

And a third! We. Are. Dead.

Heartily endorsed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
