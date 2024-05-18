And You Thought OUR Congress Was Chaotic! Watch Taiwan Parliament Member STEAL Bill to Stop Its Passage

We suppose our clown car of a Congress could always be worse. There are Mean Girls style meltdowns, and representatives who 'accidentally' pull the fire alarm to thwart a vote.

But at least no one has stolen legislation.

Yet.

In Taiwan, a member of parliament tried just that, though. And punches were thrown.

🚨🇹🇼#BREAKING: A member of Taiwan's parliament stole a bill and ran off with it to prevent it from being passed.



LMFAOOOOOO 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/CxcmWCusAI — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) May 17, 2024

Spoiler alert: it did not work.

NBC News reports:

Lawmakers in Taiwan shoved, tackled and hit each other in parliament on Friday in a bitter dispute about reforms to the chamber, just days before President-elect Lai Ching-te takes office without a legislative majority. Even before votes started to be cast, some lawmakers screamed at and shoved each other outside the legislative chamber, before the action moved onto the floor of parliament itself. In chaotic scenes, lawmakers surged around the speaker’s seat, some leaping over tables and pulling colleagues to the floor. Though calm soon returned, there were more scuffles in the afternoon.

The House and Senate haven't come to blows so far, so we've got that going for us.

No, it's not.

A for effort, though.

Taiwan makes 90%+ of the world’s computer chips but doesn’t have a working copy machine. — Henri Fjord (@henri_fjord) May 17, 2024

We giggled.

This dudes gonna be getting calls from NFL recruiters — Kevin Svenson (@KevinSvenson_) May 17, 2024

He'll be drafted next season.

this is what a filibuster should be. A man intercepts the document, and if he can avoid getting tackled for 24 hours then the bill cannot be passed — Washed Gamer (@MitchellRossman) May 17, 2024

The mental image of some of the geriatric members of Congress trying this has us laughing very, very hard.

The perfect movie clip.

Could happen here but you’d need a forklift to move all the pages — bob meisterling (@Bob_Meisterling) May 17, 2024

Brutal, but true.

Congress has a little spat: "Oh man this is the end of America"



The rest of the world: https://t.co/xGqaGu3hgE — Cody (@AltHistCody) May 17, 2024

Kind of puts things into perspective, no?

My god

All these years...

And we never considered just...



STEALING the laws https://t.co/yFTTJ65jVo — ✳️Ⓐ Armed Joy 🎨💣 (@ArmedJ0y) May 17, 2024

Why didn't we think of that?

Please make this an Olympic Sport https://t.co/iY7i0eFPOj — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) May 17, 2024

The 400-meter sprint.

Maybe @RepThomasMassie should consider using this strategy next time Congress wants to pass some BS legislation. https://t.co/IN8Ws2wNz2 — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) May 18, 2024

We'd love to see that.

How I expect Thomas Massie to act the next time a bill is introduced to send billions overseas: https://t.co/0jeZzDjZpp — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 17, 2024

Another person thinks Massie would do this. Hahahaha.

Ok @RepThomasMassie you know what you need to do https://t.co/1l58OzEtSL — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) May 17, 2024

And a third! We. Are. Dead.

We need a position in Congress, non-partisan, similar to the Speaker, someone who is physically fit and mentally acute, who's sole job it is to attempt to steal every single bill before it can be voted on. If he successfully steals the bill and destroys it they have to start over https://t.co/Ye06IJtr6K — Guy Alaska (@RealCaloJones) May 18, 2024

Heartily endorsed.