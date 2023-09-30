NBC News: Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he pulled the fire alarm 'unintentionally'

Wow. While we wait to see if Rep. Jamaal Bowman's claim that no one is above the law holds and he gets sent to prison for pulling a fire alarm to disrupt a vote in Congress, his office has released a statement saying that he did pull the fire alarm, but did it accidentally and didn't know it would disrupt the vote.

Bowman’s office acknowledged he pulled the alarm, but suggested it was unintentional. https://t.co/7ry9zimuJz — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 30, 2023

He's on camera intentionally pulling the alarm.



And his staff didn't say it was unintentional. They said he "did not realize he would trigger a building alarm" by pulling it. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 30, 2023

It's weird no mention of the law he broke in that piece. I'm sure thats just an oversight. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2023

NBC News reports:

"This should not go without punishment," McCarthy said. “I’m gonna have a discussion with the Democratic leader about it. But this should not go without punishment. This is an embarrassment.” Bowman’s office acknowledged he pulled the alarm, but suggested it was unintentional. “Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Congressman regrets any confusion.”

He "regrets any confusion."

It was intentional and criminal. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 30, 2023

Who among us hasn’t walked up to a fire alarm, put our hand on it and pulled it unintentionally? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 30, 2023

Just so I’m following:



Congressman Bowman was in such a rush to vote that he stopped to pull a fire alarm that he thought didn’t work.



Do I have that right? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 30, 2023

You don't unintentionally pull a fire alarm. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 30, 2023

I hate when I accidentally pull a fire alarm while trying to delay a vote — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) September 30, 2023

The media needs to stop spreading the disinformation from Bowman’s office about “confusion” and it being an “accident.” There’s video of him walking up and pulling it. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 30, 2023

Unintentional? Even AOC and John Fetterman know how fire alarms work. — Dan-The-Mansogynist (@dfeakins76) September 30, 2023

like, he stumbled, tried to catch himself and accidentally hit the alarm? cause he looks completely physical in control and intentional in the photo. please explain HOW it was 'accidental' — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 30, 2023

This ratio will be incredible. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) September 30, 2023

There are already calls for Bowman to be expelled from Congress over this stunt, which would also carry a prison sentence for anyone but a Democrat.

