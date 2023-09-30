A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would...
NBC News: Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he pulled the fire alarm 'unintentionally'

Brett T.  |  4:20 PM on September 30, 2023
Capitol Police

Wow. While we wait to see if Rep. Jamaal Bowman's claim that no one is above the law holds and he gets sent to prison for pulling a fire alarm to disrupt a vote in Congress, his office has released a statement saying that he did pull the fire alarm, but did it accidentally and didn't know it would disrupt the vote.

NBC News reports:

"This should not go without punishment," McCarthy said. “I’m gonna have a discussion with the Democratic leader about it. But this should not go without punishment. This is an embarrassment.”

Bowman’s office acknowledged he pulled the alarm, but suggested it was unintentional.

“Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Congressman regrets any confusion.”

He "regrets any confusion."

There are already calls for Bowman to be expelled from Congress over this stunt, which would also carry a prison sentence for anyone but a Democrat.

***

