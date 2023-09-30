FIRE! Jamaal Bowman reportedly caught on camera literally breaking the law
Rep. Jamaal Bowman's 'no one in this country is above the law' tweet is aging wonderfully

Doug P.  |  3:50 PM on September 30, 2023

The House of Representatives has passed a 45-day stopgap funding bill:

As we told you earlier, it appears that one Democrat did not want a government shutdown to possibly be averted. Will the media and Democrats consider this to be an egregious and dangerous threat to "democracy"? Yeah, probably not: 

A Bowman staffer provided this ridiculous excuse:

Bowman trying to interfere with an official government proceeding, he needs to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. And that's according to... Rep. Bowman, from back in March:

When might we expect the FBI to take the congressman into custody?

What was the "fascist cause" of the person who pulled the fire alarm when there was no fire and disrupted an official government proceeding?

It sure seems insurrection-y to us!

The "rules" Democrats set rarely apply to themselves, but we'll see.

It's probably a safe bet to assume that nothing will happen to Bowman for his attempted one-man insurrection.

