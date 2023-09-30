Rep. Jamaal Bowman's 'no one in this country is above the law' tweet is aging wonderfully

The House of Representatives has passed a 45-day stopgap funding bill:

House approved interim spending bill 335-91 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 30, 2023

As we told you earlier, it appears that one Democrat did not want a government shutdown to possibly be averted. Will the media and Democrats consider this to be an egregious and dangerous threat to "democracy"? Yeah, probably not:

A Democrat Member of Congress just committed a felony by pulling the fire alarm to try to delay and stop a Congressional vote to fund the government. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) September 30, 2023

It’s a crime under DC law and arguably a felony if it’s an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding — see claims from J6 cases. https://t.co/g7szoEsCwG — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) September 30, 2023

Obstructing an official proceeding?

18 U.S.C. 1512(c), 1512(d)



Penalty up to 20 years. https://t.co/XC9zVBWjzN — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 30, 2023

A Bowman staffer provided this ridiculous excuse:

NEW: Bowman spox Emma Simon on him pulling the fire alarm.



“Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote. The Congressman regrets any confusion.” — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 30, 2023

Bowman trying to interfere with an official government proceeding, he needs to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. And that's according to... Rep. Bowman, from back in March:

No one in this country is above the law – including former President Trump.



Being indicted for falsifying business records with hush money is only the beginning of being held accountable for his crimes. 🧵 — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) March 30, 2023

When might we expect the FBI to take the congressman into custody?

Trump attempted to illegally overturn election results in Georgia and worked to incite the insurrection at the Capitol, both in an effort to overthrow our government to advance his fascist cause. — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) March 30, 2023

What was the "fascist cause" of the person who pulled the fire alarm when there was no fire and disrupted an official government proceeding?

You endangered lives and obstructed Congress to get your way. Enjoy prison — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 30, 2023

You’re right. That’s why a prison cell should be waiting for you after the stunt you pulled today. — C R Baier (@Swingguy50200) September 30, 2023

It sure seems insurrection-y to us!

Does that include you yanking the fire alarm during a crucial vote? — JB (@Desertpuma) September 30, 2023

The "rules" Democrats set rarely apply to themselves, but we'll see.

If Jamaal Bowman believes this (“no one is above the law”👇), then he must voluntarily turn himself into the DoJ for obstructing an official Congressional proceeding. https://t.co/x1uNoUS5j6 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 30, 2023

This guy just pulled the fire alarm to interfere with an official house proceeding. Let’s see if no one is above the law. Precedent states that this violation is a 20 year prison sentence 💅 https://t.co/27UXDUvSFT — 🇺🇸 ~ 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️ (@RogueLou18) September 30, 2023

Guess we'll find out if they actually believe no one is above the law. https://t.co/fIbtet1UQF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2023

It's probably a safe bet to assume that nothing will happen to Bowman for his attempted one-man insurrection.

***

