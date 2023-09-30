FIRE! Jamaal Bowman reportedly caught on camera literally breaking the law

Chris Christie milking his cringeworthy 'Donald Duck' line from the debate
Coucy
Coucy  |  4:11 PM on September 30, 2023
Twitchy

As the deadline to pass something, anything, to keep the government in operation comes closer, the drama in the House of Representatives is reaching a fever pitch. Kevin McCarthy and the House Republicans are trying to get support for what is being called a 'Clean Continuing Resolution' with disaster relief funds added. With time ticking away, this is seen by many in the House Republican caucus as a way to keep the government operating while allowing more time to vote on various addenda in separate bills in the coming days.

With House Republicans working hard to whip their own caucus into voting for the bill, Democrats are desperately trying to stall its advance, stating that they need more time to look it over before they can make an informed decision.

To buy themselves time, the Democrats in the chamber have been trying all sorts of tactics to slow-walk the resolution's way to the floor but it has continued unabated. They were aided in their attempt to gum up the works by a fire alarm going off ...

And it has since been reported that the fire alarm was set off by NY Representative Jamaal Bowman ... and they apparently have him on camera doing it.

Hilarious! Awesome roofer goes viral after revealing how he punishes Leftist customers
justmindy
Given the hyperventilation that has been coming from the Democrats as the deadline for a government shutdown draws near, it's amazing to see them about face and try to do anything they can to slow down this process, even potentially break the law.

Looks pretty cut and dried to us ... the party of 'civility and norms' indeed.

Maybe Rep. Bowman simply forgot his reading glasses today and thought it was one of these alarm boxes, yes?

This is turning into a real mess down on Capitol Hill, and thankfully this time the Republicans don't seem to be the ones making it.

It remains to be seen if Rep. Bowman's act to disrupt the deliberation of a congressional body will be called an 'Insurrection' by his Democratic colleagues ... but we won't hold our breath.

***

