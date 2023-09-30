FIRE! Jamaal Bowman reportedly caught on camera literally breaking the law

As the deadline to pass something, anything, to keep the government in operation comes closer, the drama in the House of Representatives is reaching a fever pitch. Kevin McCarthy and the House Republicans are trying to get support for what is being called a 'Clean Continuing Resolution' with disaster relief funds added. With time ticking away, this is seen by many in the House Republican caucus as a way to keep the government operating while allowing more time to vote on various addenda in separate bills in the coming days.

McCARTHY announces a House vote soon on a "clean" 45-day continuing resolution with disaster relief.



It'll be on suspension, requiring 2/3rd of the House vote.



He says he's tried passing the most conservative stopgap bill he can muster, and it failed to get 218 Republicans. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 30, 2023

With House Republicans working hard to whip their own caucus into voting for the bill, Democrats are desperately trying to stall its advance, stating that they need more time to look it over before they can make an informed decision.

New: House Dem Leader Hakeem Jeffries says Dems “need time ... to evaluate the continuing resolution."



"The notion that we're supposed to go to the floor based on the Republicans' word that this is a clean continuing resolution when they've lied every single step of the way." — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 30, 2023

To buy themselves time, the Democrats in the chamber have been trying all sorts of tactics to slow-walk the resolution's way to the floor but it has continued unabated. They were aided in their attempt to gum up the works by a fire alarm going off ...

A fire alarm going off seems fitting for this moment — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) September 30, 2023

And it has since been reported that the fire alarm was set off by NY Representative Jamaal Bowman ... and they apparently have him on camera doing it.

NEWS: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) was caught on camera pulling the Cannon fire alarm ahead of this motion to adjourn vote as Dems tried to delay the CR vote, multiple sources tell me.



We have reached out to him for comment - we haven't viewed footage ourselves. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) September 30, 2023

There was an alert to Capitol police officers to locate him, I'm told. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) September 30, 2023

Given the hyperventilation that has been coming from the Democrats as the deadline for a government shutdown draws near, it's amazing to see them about face and try to do anything they can to slow down this process, even potentially break the law.

Looks pretty cut and dried to us ... the party of 'civility and norms' indeed.

Lock him up — Libertarian Moderate Republican (Burgum Fan Page) (@libertarianrpv) September 30, 2023

What the HELL? — Jessica (@lady_smith94) September 30, 2023

Maybe Rep. Bowman simply forgot his reading glasses today and thought it was one of these alarm boxes, yes?

AOC: “House GOP is making us read a 75 page bill. It’s clown behavior.”



Her fellow Rep: https://t.co/POSK70LEAj — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 30, 2023

This is turning into a real mess down on Capitol Hill, and thankfully this time the Republicans don't seem to be the ones making it.

It remains to be seen if Rep. Bowman's act to disrupt the deliberation of a congressional body will be called an 'Insurrection' by his Democratic colleagues ... but we won't hold our breath.

