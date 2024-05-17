LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch)

We're reported on some serious meltdowns in Congress over the years, but this from Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett is at the top of the list. How is this real life? How is this woman actually an elected official?

We weep for this nation, especially her constituents.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett just had the biggest meltdown I’ve seen in Congress.



She shouted like a lunatic, acted like a thug and even cursed.@SpeakerJohnson must now censure Crockett for this outrageous behavior.



Imagine if a Republican acted like this.pic.twitter.com/QgjLeALzI4 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 17, 2024

Look at Jamie Raskin, his face.

We can't tell if he's embarrassed for Crockett or for his garbage party for electing such an unprofessional, unhinged, heifer. Maybe a little bit of both.

Matt Walsh was good enough to provide a direct quote from Crockett, if you can't understand what it is she's actually shrieking:

“Y’all talk noise and then you can’t take it. Cuz if I come and talk shit about her, ya’ll gon’ have a problem.” -- Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett during a House Oversight Committee hearing, May 16 2024 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 17, 2024

Keep it classy, Democrats.

she should be suspended for a week if not expelled, the next logical evolution of this behavior is throwing chairs — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) May 17, 2024

There is no professionalism in Congress . I feel, people are being elected based on funding and DEI rather than actual merit . — Elliptical (@EllipticalLog) May 17, 2024

People vote for identities, not the person.

Especially Democrats.

Clearly.

This @RepJasmine is a joke and an embarrassment. — Kevin Smith 🇺🇸 (@Kevinsmithspc) May 17, 2024

She acted like she was in middle school instead of Congress. pic.twitter.com/lLpmQLoiwK — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) May 17, 2024

*cough cough*

