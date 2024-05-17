AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for...
Puh-LEEZE! AP Spins HARD for Biden About the Economic 'Relief' Americans Got This...
SURPRISE, SURPRISE: Harrison Butker Becomes Top-Selling Chiefs Jersey With Men AND Women
OH, FFS: NBC Universal Teases 'Queer Planet' Documentary About Gay and Transgender Animals
Venezuelan Socialism Survivor Takes Protesting College Weenies to SCHOOL About Communism
80-Year-Old Palestinian Woman With Bottle of Water on Her Head Tells the IDF...
NPR Media Analyst Recommends George Conway's Anti-Trump Piece in The Atlantic
President Biden's Gaza Pier Project 'Moves Into Hamas Line of Fire'
NIH Official Says He Knows 'How to Make Emails Disappear' After a FOIA...
The Bulwark's Mona Charen Goes to Bat for David French After Panel Cancellation
Comcast Would Like to Remind You That Mother Nature Is Gender Fluid
House Judiciary Committee Holds Merrick Garland in Contempt for Not Turning Over Audio...
Biden and Kamala AKA Cheech and Ding Dong Announce Marijuana Reclassification
Jeremy Clarkson IS the UK's Sexiest Man and Everyone Knows It

LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on May 17, 2024
Meme

We're reported on some serious meltdowns in Congress over the years, but this from Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett is at the top of the list. How is this real life? How is this woman actually an elected official? 

Advertisement

We weep for this nation, especially her constituents.

Watch this:

Look at Jamie Raskin, his face.

We can't tell if he's embarrassed for Crockett or for his garbage party for electing such an unprofessional, unhinged, heifer. Maybe a little bit of both.

Matt Walsh was good enough to provide a direct quote from Crockett, if you can't understand what it is she's actually shrieking:

Wow.

Keep it classy, Democrats.

Recommended

Venezuelan Socialism Survivor Takes Protesting College Weenies to SCHOOL About Communism
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

People vote for identities, not the person. 

Especially Democrats.

Clearly.

*cough cough*

======================================================================

Related:

MO AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for Violating Harrison Butker's Rights

Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY Discovered Seem Shady AF

We DARE You to Read The Hill's List of 'Notable Repubs' Crossing Over to Support Biden WITHOUT Laughing

Curtis Houck Shares Lie-for-Lie Transcript of KJP Defending Biden's BLATANT Lie About Inflation and WOOF

EPIC Thread Tells Hilarious Story of Princeton Protesters Being the Saddest and Funniest of Them All

======================================================================

Tags: JAMIE RASKIN MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Venezuelan Socialism Survivor Takes Protesting College Weenies to SCHOOL About Communism
Grateful Calvin
AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for Doxxing Harrison Butker and DAAAMN
Sam J.
SURPRISE, SURPRISE: Harrison Butker Becomes Top-Selling Chiefs Jersey With Men AND Women
Grateful Calvin
NIH Official Says He Knows 'How to Make Emails Disappear' After a FOIA Request
Brett T.
OH, FFS: NBC Universal Teases 'Queer Planet' Documentary About Gay and Transgender Animals
Grateful Calvin
Keith Olbermann Shockingly Calls Out His Ex Katy Tur in a MESSY Kiss and Tell Tweet
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Venezuelan Socialism Survivor Takes Protesting College Weenies to SCHOOL About Communism Grateful Calvin
Advertisement