We DARE You to Read The Hill's List of 'Notable Repubs' Crossing Over to Support Biden WITHOUT Laughing

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on May 16, 2024
AngieArtist

The Hill thought it was newsworthy to list Republicans who may cross over to vote for Biden against Trump.

And they wanted people to know these Republicans are PROMINENT.

Yeah, this is freakin' hilarious.

Here's the list from The Hill:

  • Geoff Duncan (who?)
  • Michael Steele - Meh
  • Adam Kinzinger - Democrat Lite
  • Sarah Matthews (who?)

Yeah, that's it. Now, The Hill says there are some Republicans who haven't ruled out supporting Biden.

  • Cassidy Hutchinson - Biden can have this liar.
  • Mitt Romney - Shocker.
  • Liz Cheney - HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
  • Mark Esper - (who?)

And then, there are Republicans who have ruled out both Biden and Trump.

  • Mike Pence - Meh again.
  • Chris Christie - Trump lost Chris-py Creme! Oh no!
  • Paul Ryan - Who is this guy again?
  • Asa Hutchinson - Awww, someone has sour grapes.

Sounds like a bunch of whiners, nobodies, and LOSERS to us. Hey, that's our best Trump impression ... not bad, right?

Let us know when The Hill decides to write a piece like this about 'prominent Democrats crossing over to vote Trump,' because there are plenty of those as well. What a dumb article.

Kinzinger literally lost his job to the very people he's been pandering to.

And Liz Cheney? HISTORIC, record-breaking loss in Wyoming.

Follow the money.

Or even really Republican.

Just sayin'.

Serio.

