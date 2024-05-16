We DARE You to Read The Hill's List of 'Notable Repubs' Crossing Over to Support Biden WITHOUT Laughing

The Hill thought it was newsworthy to list Republicans who may cross over to vote for Biden against Trump.

And they wanted people to know these Republicans are PROMINENT.

Yeah, this is freakin' hilarious.

Six months from Election Day, a small handful of prominent Republicans have crossed party lines to support President Biden in his 2024 rematch against former President Trump.



Here are notable Republicans who say they’ll back Biden over Trump in November: https://t.co/rHmgyuQG7p — The Hill (@thehill) May 16, 2024

Here's the list from The Hill:

Geoff Duncan (who?)

Michael Steele - Meh

Adam Kinzinger - Democrat Lite

Sarah Matthews (who?)

Yeah, that's it. Now, The Hill says there are some Republicans who haven't ruled out supporting Biden.

Cassidy Hutchinson - Biden can have this liar.

Mitt Romney - Shocker.

Liz Cheney - HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Mark Esper - (who?)

And then, there are Republicans who have ruled out both Biden and Trump.

Mike Pence - Meh again.

Chris Christie - Trump lost Chris-py Creme! Oh no!

Paul Ryan - Who is this guy again?

Asa Hutchinson - Awww, someone has sour grapes.

Sounds like a bunch of whiners, nobodies, and LOSERS to us. Hey, that's our best Trump impression ... not bad, right?

LMAO, you put Weepy as the photo for a story about republicans supporting Biden?



Stop playin. — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) May 16, 2024

Let us know when The Hill decides to write a piece like this about 'prominent Democrats crossing over to vote Trump,' because there are plenty of those as well. What a dumb article.

Hey @thehill - this guy got voted out of office and is in no way a "prominent Republican". So-called journalists 🙄 — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) May 16, 2024

Kinzinger literally lost his job to the very people he's been pandering to.

And Liz Cheney? HISTORIC, record-breaking loss in Wyoming.

We know who is profiting from this distraction — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 16, 2024

Follow the money.

Kinzinger is neither prominent nor notable. — Viral Congress (@ViralCongress) May 16, 2024

Or even really Republican.

Just sayin'.

“Notable” doesn’t mean what you think it means. pic.twitter.com/Wel0NWEVQu — David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) May 16, 2024

Serio.

