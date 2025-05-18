Stacey Abrams Says She Didn’t Abuse Government Grants but Simply Proved Democracy Delivers

Former Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is back in the news after it was revealed she was being investigated for government grant fraud. Oopsie-doodle! But she’s trying to flip the script by claiming she’s being targeted for proving that democracy can deliver. Huh?

Here she is. (WATCH)

Stacey Abrams on being investigated for improperly receiving government grants:



‘I’m being targeted for proving that democracy can deliver.'



The only thing Abrams has delivered is multiple election losses for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/RTFr15fw8D — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 17, 2025

All she proved is that governments will become hopelessly corrupt if bad actors such as her are not exposed and held accountable. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 17, 2025

That, too. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 17, 2025

She’s a bad actor in more ways than one. She was on an episode of Star Trek: Discovery. No, she didn’t play a Class M planet - she was the President of United Earth!

Commenters say she doesn’t prove that democracy can deliver, but that losing elections can be lucrative.

She didn’t prove democracy can deliver…. she proved it can be monetized, manipulated, and milked for grants. Stacey stays losing elections but somehow keeps cashing checks. Curious, isn’t it? — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 17, 2025

Anyone got an idea what this lady is famous for, other than losing? I'm just sayin... — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) May 17, 2025

Yes, she’s made a living out of running for office — Julie H (@jharv54) May 18, 2025

She says she wants to give running for governor another try.

Abrams is famous for being an election denier.

Has Abrams conceded the governor’s race in Georgia yet or is she still protesting that? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 17, 2025

It’s ok to deny election results when they do it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 17, 2025

And the military named a tank after her??!! She is bigger than that Tank! — Mystik9 (@9Mystik) May 17, 2025

Wait, they named a tank ‘Stacey?’ We’re kidding. Abrams tank, we get it.

Posters say they want her to prove her latest claim.

She is an absolute liar! Does she have any receipts of what she did to help the democracy? — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) May 17, 2025

Lying is a major part of the Democrat brand. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 17, 2025

Major part? Definitely the biggest!