‘Holey’ Cow! Wisconsin Bovine Survives Being Impaled by Tornado-Thrown Wooden Beam - New...
Gazpacho? Geppetto? Gestapo? A Lying, Tongue-Tied Tim Walz Says ICE Agents are a...
Armored Anniversary: Thirty Years Ago a Man Stole a Tank and Went on...
VIP
The Bulwark Stares Into the Abyss and Finds ‘We The People’ Have Gone...
President Trump Has Yet to Post on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and...
BREAKING: Tall Mexican Navy Sailing Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge - Rescue Efforts...
'An Incredibly Powerful Statement': Trans Women Stage Topless Protest in UK
VIP
Kamala Was the 'Last One In the Room' With Biden, and She Should...
Mile High Madness: Misgendering is Now Illegal in Colorado as Governor Signs Kelly...
ROBBING HOOD: Wildly Unpopular Democrats Return to Form by Expressing Desire to Steal...
WaPo: Trump Faces Court Pressure to Return Deported 'Maryland Man'
New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad
Trump Admin Official Tricia McLaughlin SCHOOLS Snotty CNN Host About Refugees (WATCH)
FBI Investigating Deadly Explosion Near Palm Springs Fertility Clinic

Stacey Abrams Says She Didn’t Abuse Government Grants but Simply Proved Democracy Delivers

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:20 AM on May 18, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Gray

Former Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is back in the news after it was revealed she was being investigated for government grant fraud. Oopsie-doodle! But she’s trying to flip the script by claiming she’s being targeted for proving that democracy can deliver. Huh?

Advertisement

Here she is. (WATCH)

She’s a bad actor in more ways than one. She was on an episode of Star Trek: Discovery. No, she didn’t play a Class M planet - she was the President of United Earth!

Commenters say she doesn’t prove that democracy can deliver, but that losing elections can be lucrative.

Recommended

New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad
Brett T.
Advertisement

She says she wants to give running for governor another try.

Abrams is famous for being an election denier.

Wait, they named a tank ‘Stacey?’ We’re kidding. Abrams tank, we get it.

Posters say they want her to prove her latest claim.

Major part? Definitely the biggest!

Tags: DEMOCRACY FRAUD GEORGIA GOVERNOR INVESTIGATION MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad
Brett T.
President Trump Has Yet to Post on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia
Brett T.
Mile High Madness: Misgendering is Now Illegal in Colorado as Governor Signs Kelly Loving Act into Law
Eric V.
Trump Admin Official Tricia McLaughlin SCHOOLS Snotty CNN Host About Refugees (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
BREAKING: Tall Mexican Navy Sailing Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge - Rescue Efforts Underway. (WATCH)
Warren Squire
CNN's Abby D. Phillip Apparently Shocked by What She Heard on Hur Tapes
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad Brett T.
Advertisement