Trump Admin Official Tricia McLaughlin SCHOOLS Snotty CNN Host About Refugees (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 17, 2025
Townhall Media

Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, went on CNN to discuss the Trump administration's new law-abiding asylum policy.

Gone are the days of unfettered 'asylum' claimants pouring over our border. Instead, actual victims of government persecution and others who qualify are being welcomed to America.

WATCH:

Check out the CNN chyron.

They're so racist.

By the way -- did any of us know that almost 8,700 people have been granted asylum since January 20th? This writer didn't before today.

They vehemently oppose Cuban and South African immigrants, because those immigrants love America and tend to vote Republican.

So this is accurate.

Yes they are.

CNN is awful.

Facts are anathema to media.

The whole network is.

Again, look at the chyron.

She should have. We've all seen it.

Yes, it is.

