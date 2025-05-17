Trump Admin Official Tricia McLaughlin SCHOOLS Snotty CNN Host About Refugees (WATCH)

Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, went on CNN to discuss the Trump administration's new law-abiding asylum policy.

Gone are the days of unfettered 'asylum' claimants pouring over our border. Instead, actual victims of government persecution and others who qualify are being welcomed to America.

WATCH:

Watching @TriciaOhio deliver one hell of a master class to a nobody CNN host made me smile.



"We have granted asylum to 8666 individuals since January 20th, regardless of color or creed."



"It is, quite frankly, disturbing to me that members of the media, including people who… pic.twitter.com/MH7o7Espwg — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 17, 2025

Check out the CNN chyron.

They're so racist.

By the way -- did any of us know that almost 8,700 people have been granted asylum since January 20th? This writer didn't before today.

Liberals only want non white immigrants because they think it means voters for them. If Venezuelans were waving Trump signs, Democrats would be in Arizona building the wall in ten minutes. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) May 17, 2025

They vehemently oppose Cuban and South African immigrants, because those immigrants love America and tend to vote Republican.

So this is accurate.

I really think the Trump administration has had media training. They are all doing so much better than before. — JJ (@JINVISIBLEWOMAN) May 17, 2025

Yes they are.

Tricia just handed CNN their own bias on a silver platter. Proud to see real truth spoken loud and clear! — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) May 17, 2025

CNN is awful.

This is what we need. Challenge the Fake News Media on their own turf with cut-throat facts. — The Forester (@TheForester1776) May 17, 2025

Facts are anathema to media.

She is amazing…but this guy is a racist…pure and simple… https://t.co/aMRjBjwhbH — Dr.Tamara J Barbosa 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@100x35Media) May 17, 2025

The whole network is.

Again, look at the chyron.

There is absolutely evidence of genocide…the white crosses in a huge sculpture of losses - why didn’t she point it out? https://t.co/UH2Ap8v3VO — God and Country (@WlcmtotheGldnAg) May 17, 2025

She should have. We've all seen it.

Truly great to watch. https://t.co/HfY6pFJLrB — Navy J Frank Jr (@navyjfrankjr) May 17, 2025

Yes, it is.

