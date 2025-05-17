'An Incredibly Powerful Statement': Trans Women Stage Topless Protest in UK

Get ready for some "incredibly important images" of topless men with their fake boobs blacked out. Laura Pollock is a reporter for The National and filled us in on the "impactful topless protest" outside Scottish Parliament Saturday, protesting the Supreme Court's ruling that a woman is an adult human female. "It was an incredibly powerful statement," she reported with no apparent bias.

I was at today's rally against the Supreme Court ruling where a group of trans women staged an impactful topless protest outside Holyrood 🚨



It was an incredibly powerful statement with some incredibly important images 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/LdBM8GLkog — Laura Pollock (@laura_pollock_) May 17, 2025

Multimedia journalist Pollock reports:

A GROUP of trans women have staged a topless protest outside the Scottish Parliament to denounce the recent UK Supreme Court ruling and confront what they see as the Scottish Government’s failure to respond with strength and solidarity.

The photo caption reads, "Protesters carried white roses, mourning what they describe as the death of transgender rights in the UK."

Males getting their moobs out isn’t impactful. If they were brave and wanted impact they should have gone for a bottomless protest to show us what they want females to see and bend the knee to. — Douglas McLellan (@dmclellan2024) May 17, 2025

Exhibitionists exhibitioning.



Didn't see that one coming. — Ib1netmon (@Ib1netmon) May 17, 2025

We can't believe they went to the trouble to black out or blur all of these male chests.

So men protested then. — Dark Nova (@DarkNova3_1415) May 17, 2025

Another activist identifying as a journalist. Give it a rest, love. — Suzi Cointreau #XX 🎗️ (@HonsCupboard) May 17, 2025

Men without shirts an everyday occurance during summer.

Move along nothing to see here.🤭 — Lightyerpipe (@larco67955) May 17, 2025

You're right 👍.



It was very impactful.



It showed those passing by how ridiculous you all are.



And it showed the desperation of men who aren't allowed in women's spaces. — Just Jayne♀️🐝🦖💚🤍💜 (@canthelpmenow7) May 17, 2025

So dudes took their shirts off?



So stunning. So brave. Humanity has never seen such bravery, comrade. — Sloppy Joe’s Easter Bunny (@IggyJReils_) May 17, 2025

There's no need for that shit!! pic.twitter.com/BiQBcy5XIU — John-Stuart Reynolds (@jsreynolds59) May 17, 2025

I simply cannot understand why women don’t want these people in their single-sex spaces. It’s a complete mystery. — Mike Harmon (@MrHarmonWGS) May 17, 2025

Grassroots journalist lol — Paul🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@niktaluap) May 17, 2025

"Grassroots reporter." You propagandize for a multi-trillion-dollar trans-pharma industry that targets the unwell and unhinged, getting them to sacrifice their health, bodies, sexual function, and organs at the altar of profit. Fraud. Homophobe. Misogynist. pic.twitter.com/mSLVtbBGpc — PresumptuousInsectofOld (@DogLoverOfPI) May 17, 2025

What was the powerful statement and just how are the images ‘important’? — Heather (@Aibagawa) May 17, 2025

So men got their moobs out... riveting 🙄 — Idris'sElbow (@IdrisElbow0) May 17, 2025

Men took their shirts off and showed everyone their moobs pic.twitter.com/BjyAdLbOvF — Scottie (@m_scottie57) May 17, 2025

Images so important that they were censored. 🤔 — Jack Union (@JackUnion1707) May 17, 2025

Some noted that there were no arrests for indecent exposure, because it's not illegal for men to go shirtless.

Did you get round to asking what rights the middle-class white men are lacking? — Arsey Noel (@sparerickypanda) May 17, 2025

Did she ask what rights middle-class white men have that trans women don't?

