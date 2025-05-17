VIP
The Bulwark Stares Into the Abyss and Finds ‘We The People’ Have Gone...
President Trump Has Yet to Post on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and...
BREAKING: Tall Mexican Navy Sailing Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge - Rescue Efforts...
VIP
Kamala Was the 'Last One In the Room' With Biden, and She Should...
Mile High Madness: Misgendering is Now Illegal in Colorado as Governor Signs Kelly...
ROBBING HOOD: Wildly Unpopular Democrats Return to Form by Expressing Desire to Steal...
WaPo: Trump Faces Court Pressure to Return Deported 'Maryland Man'
New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad
Trump Admin Official Tricia McLaughlin SCHOOLS Snotty CNN Host About Refugees (WATCH)
FBI Investigating Deadly Explosion Near Palm Springs Fertility Clinic
'Empath' Filled With Hate Challenges Sec. Kristi Noem to a Fight: 'Come Get...
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED: Democrats Are Lying (AGAIN) About Trump's Lifting of 'Forced...
CNN's Abby D. Phillip Apparently Shocked by What She Heard on Hur Tapes
She DOESN'T CARE: While AOC Fights the Oligarchy From Private Jets, Crime In...

'An Incredibly Powerful Statement': Trans Women Stage Topless Protest in UK

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 17, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Get ready for some "incredibly important images" of topless men with their fake boobs blacked out. Laura Pollock is a reporter for The National and filled us in on the "impactful topless protest" outside Scottish Parliament Saturday, protesting the Supreme Court's ruling that a woman is an adult human female. "It was an incredibly powerful statement," she reported with no apparent bias.

Advertisement

Multimedia journalist Pollock reports:

A GROUP of trans women have staged a topless protest outside the Scottish Parliament to denounce the recent UK Supreme Court ruling and confront what they see as the Scottish Government’s failure to respond with strength and solidarity.

The photo caption reads, "Protesters carried white roses, mourning what they describe as the death of transgender rights in the UK."

We can't believe they went to the trouble to black out or blur all of these male chests.

Recommended

New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Some noted that there were no arrests for indecent exposure, because it's not illegal for men to go shirtless.

Did she ask what rights middle-class white men have that trans women don't?

***

Tags: PROTEST SCOTLAND TRANSGENDER UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad
Brett T.
BREAKING: Tall Mexican Navy Sailing Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge - Rescue Efforts Underway. (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Trump Admin Official Tricia McLaughlin SCHOOLS Snotty CNN Host About Refugees (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
President Trump Has Yet to Post on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia
Brett T.
Mile High Madness: Misgendering is Now Illegal in Colorado as Governor Signs Kelly Loving Act into Law
Eric V.
CNN's Abby D. Phillip Apparently Shocked by What She Heard on Hur Tapes
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad Brett T.
Advertisement