SCOTUS Punts Tren de Aragua Case Back to Appeals Court (After 650 Hours), 7-2

The Supreme Court has extended the pause on President Donald Trump's deportation of Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members in a 7-2 decision. You can probably guess that Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas believe that Trump can deport them under the Alien Enemies Act. The Supreme Court on Friday kicked the issue back to an appeals court to deal with.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court took nearly 650 hours to rule on the Tren de Aragua case.



(And simply punted to a lower court.)



After complaining the district court took too long to rule.



During the 14 hours and 28 minutes on Holy Saturday between 12:34 am and 3:02 pm.



Embarrassing.… pic.twitter.com/qGbyq9ODe9 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 17, 2025

The Trump administration has designated Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization, but lower courts are determined to keep them on American soil, and the Supreme Court is facilitating it.

Let’s get this straight:



Obama can drone strikes Americans.



But Trump can’t repel foreign terrorists.



Biden can import over 10 million illegal aliens.



But Trump can’t send them home without years of court process.



The American people never agreed to this.



Not at our… — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 17, 2025

… founding. Not after the Civil War. Not anytime since then. Certainly not in the last election. The Supreme Court is heading down a perilous path.

How many hours of that was Jackson talking? — The Engine (@ngintx) May 17, 2025

They really suck — 𝘾𝙝𝙤𝙥 𝘾𝙝𝙤𝙥 𝙍𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩 (@ChopChopRupert) May 17, 2025

Almost like they were looking for an excuse to draw it out…. — Candy Watson (@watson_can40469) May 17, 2025

So if the president can’t enforce that law why is it even a law? — Michael Myers 🇺🇸 (@317boogeyman) May 17, 2025

Not very “Supreme” of them is it. Welcome back to the “keep kicking it down the road” government we’ve all grown to hate. If making important decisions isn’t in their wheelhouse because it might offend someone then they are irrelevant. — Mr. Taylor (@Caffinated2112) May 17, 2025

Dear Lord, this is ridiculous — Erin Allen (his wife) (@david12griffin) May 17, 2025

Ignore SCOTUS — They cannot dictate to POTUS when it comes to the implementation of his powers under Article II. Onward.➡️ — 𝑃𝑢𝑏𝑙𝑖𝑢𝑠🪶 (@captlibertas) May 17, 2025

Haven't former U.S. Presidents deported illegal migrants without SCOTUS or other judiciary court orders? — Old Grumpy Lil' Spidermonkey (@lilSpid3rM0nkey) May 17, 2025

President Barack Obama was nicknamed the "Deporter-in-Chief."

I don’t think they realize it but these types of decisions will render them obsolete. The American people have had enough of elites trying to tell us what we can and cannot do — TxBronco (@BroncoTx73067) May 17, 2025

The Supreme Court can't decide if Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act is lawful or if Joe Biden's opening the door to some 10 million illegal immigrants consisted of an invasion. The case will likely end up back before SCOTUS after the lower courts have fooled around with it some more.

***