SCOTUS Punts Tren de Aragua Case Back to Appeals Court (After 650 Hours), 7-2

Brett T. | 3:45 PM on May 17, 2025
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

The Supreme Court has extended the pause on President Donald Trump's deportation of Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members in a 7-2 decision. You can probably guess that Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas believe that Trump can deport them under the Alien Enemies Act. The Supreme Court on Friday kicked the issue back to an appeals court to deal with.

The Trump administration has designated Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization, but lower courts are determined to keep them on American soil, and the Supreme Court is facilitating it.

… founding.

Not after the Civil War.

Not anytime since then.

Certainly not in the last election.

The Supreme Court is heading down a perilous path.

President Barack Obama was nicknamed the "Deporter-in-Chief."

The Supreme Court can't decide if Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act is lawful or if Joe Biden's opening the door to some 10 million illegal immigrants consisted of an invasion. The case will likely end up back before SCOTUS after the lower courts have fooled around with it some more.

***

DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP SUPREME COURT

