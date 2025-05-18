‘Holey’ Cow! Wisconsin Bovine Survives Being Impaled by Tornado-Thrown Wooden Beam - New Name Solicited

Stacey Abrams Says She Didn’t Abuse Government Grants but Simply Proved Democracy Delivers
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 AM on May 18, 2025
Black and White Cow, Keith Weller/USDA/Public Domain

A startling photo is circulating on X - a cow with a large plank of wood jutting from its body. How did it get there? A tornado swept through Wisconsin on Friday, and high winds sent the 2x4 hurtling through the air like a spear, impaling the bovine creature. Amazingly, the animal survived.

Now, one X user is soliciting a new name for this curious cow. (READ)

Yes, this really happened!

We’ll start with one of the best proposed names.

That’s pretty good.

This next one seems obvious, but is still funny; they throw in some extra names, too.

We like this next one, too.

We’ve got many more creative options. See if one is your favorite.

That's true. All those names are great! If you have a funny one to add, put it in the comments.

