New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad

Michelle Obama just becomes less and less likable every time she opens her mouth. She's apparently talking about her daughters Sasha and Malia not taking her advice in this clip with Amy Poehler. We're guessing this is Poehler's podcast and not Obama's, as he brother isn't with her. Anyway, she's given speeches, she's written books … people line up for her advice.

Narcissist Michelle Obama says, “People line up for my advice. And you, you’re walking away like I’m stupid. It’s like, I’ve written books. I’ve given speeches.”



Michelle told Amy Poehler regarding daughters Malia and Sasha.



They know Michelle is low IQ and high ego. https://t.co/hmSQCFWB94 pic.twitter.com/f859sJ3t3l — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 15, 2025

Maybe first-time director Malia should have listened to her advice not to plagiarize like her husband's former VP.

Malia Obama accused of copying a filmmaker's work for her own Nike commercial in the first ad Obama has ever directed.



Director @nataliejharris says she is "devastated" after Malia Obama appears to have copied her work.



"It speaks to a larger issue of brands not supporting… pic.twitter.com/6hL7Z0gvtD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 17, 2025

… independent artists and opting for folks who already have name recognition, which doesn’t breed innovative films or original storytelling," Harris said. Harris appears to have hinted at potential future legal action. "I'd love to hear an attorney’s opinion on this because… (ctrl c + ctrl v)," one commenter on X said. "We shall see..." Harris replied. According to the New York Post, the pair had met at the Sundance Film Festival last year, where Harris screened her "Grace" film. The Nike ad was shared this month.

Nike is so woke it's unbelievable. We knew Barack and Michelle had cut a deal with Netflix to produce original content, but we didn't know Malia was a commercial director.

Nepotism baby copies an indie filmmaker, gets a Nike deal, and calls it art. Hollywood really is just high-budget plagiarism with a trust fund. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 17, 2025

I mean, it’s literally identical… if she can prove her case they met, she shared her “short film” and the intent— she can definitely score a few bucks of that Obama cash. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) May 17, 2025

That is so obviously a ripoff! Why would @Nike do that? — Stephen Fultz (@StephenFultz) May 17, 2025

Not surprised given her influence. Both parents have been lying for years. — Hope Otto (@otto_hope) May 17, 2025

Why is Malia Obama even shooting a ad for Nike in the first place? What has she ever done to earn that? — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) May 17, 2025

According to Biography.com, the Harvard graduate was always interested in filmmaking:

Along with her work at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, Malia scored multiple internships as a teenager with the intent of advancing her interests in television and filmmaking: She became a production assistant on the set of Extant in 2014, aided the writers of the series Girls in 2015 and served a stint with The Weinstein Company in 2017.

Hah! The Weinstein Company.

They both stole it from The Color Purple. pic.twitter.com/w6QjBjdWgF — tonyinla20 (@tonyinla20) May 17, 2025

She did the original artist dirty. It’s clearly a rip off and not a coincidence.



That’s a real shame. I hope Miss Harris sues. — AmooAmy (@Amyisthebomb) May 17, 2025

Can you sue an Obama?

