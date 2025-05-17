New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad

ROBBING HOOD: Wildly Unpopular Democrats Return to Form by Expressing Desire to Steal...
Brett T. | 8:15 PM on May 17, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Michelle Obama just becomes less and less likable every time she opens her mouth. She's apparently talking about her daughters Sasha and Malia not taking her advice in this clip with Amy Poehler. We're guessing this is Poehler's podcast and not Obama's, as he brother isn't with her. Anyway, she's given speeches, she's written books … people line up for her advice.

Maybe first-time director Malia should have listened to her advice not to plagiarize like her husband's former VP.

… independent artists and opting for folks who already have name recognition, which doesn’t breed innovative films or original storytelling," Harris said.

Harris appears to have hinted at potential future legal action.

"I'd love to hear an attorney’s opinion on this because… (ctrl c + ctrl v)," one commenter on X said.

"We shall see..." Harris replied.

According to the New York Post, the pair had met at the Sundance Film Festival last year, where Harris screened her "Grace" film.

The Nike ad was shared this month.

Nike is so woke it's unbelievable. We knew Barack and Michelle had cut a deal with Netflix to produce original content, but we didn't know Malia was a commercial director. 

According to Biography.com, the Harvard graduate was always interested in filmmaking:

Along with her work at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, Malia scored multiple internships as a teenager with the intent of advancing her interests in television and filmmaking: She became a production assistant on the set of Extant in 2014, aided the writers of the series Girls in 2015 and served a stint with The Weinstein Company in 2017.

Hah! The Weinstein Company.

Can you sue an Obama?

