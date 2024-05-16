Jewish Dem Calls Cori Bush OUT for Her New Campaign Ad Lying About...
She Makes US Sick! 'Dried Husk of a Woman' DRAGGED for Doxxing Harrison Butker's MOTHER (No, Really!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on May 16, 2024
Various

This woman makes us sick. We are very sorry for her mother, who we will not doxx because we are not unhinged, horrible, vile people like Dr. Jocelyn J. Fitzgerald. You see, it's quite alright for people to have their own opinions and voice them, even when we disagree. In fact, it's so ok that we would not attack someone's family or put them in danger by doxxing them.

Like Jocelyn.

She sucks.

So does Kansas City, but that's another story.

Case in point:

Keep in mind, Butker 'makes her sick' for defending the unborn and cherishing life.

And she's a doctor.

Can we say she sucks again? That seems sorta mean, right? Oops, our bad. Luckily, plenty of other people were more than happy to step up and drag her for being repugnant:

Good point. Jocelyn's bio says her opinions are her own and not her employer's.

But she's willing to doxx Butker's mom.

Alrighty then.

It's a pretty big no-no and honestly really stupid, especially if someone's own info is very easy to find. Just sayin'.

See what we mean?

Calling her despicable is an insult to despicable people.

But but but she says her opinions are her own! Although, if you think about it, her actions are what we're talking about here, not her opinions. One has to wonder if an employer would approve of their employee doxxing someone's MOM.

Hrm.

It's pretty horrible.

Same. We're just saying 'hi' as well.

