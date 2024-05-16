She Makes US Sick! 'Dried Husk of a Woman' DRAGGED for Doxxing Harrison Butker's MOTHER (No, Really!)

This woman makes us sick. We are very sorry for her mother, who we will not doxx because we are not unhinged, horrible, vile people like Dr. Jocelyn J. Fitzgerald. You see, it's quite alright for people to have their own opinions and voice them, even when we disagree. In fact, it's so ok that we would not attack someone's family or put them in danger by doxxing them.

Like Jocelyn.

She sucks.

So does Kansas City, but that's another story.

Case in point:

This man makes me sick. I am very sorry for his mother, who is a clinical medical physicist. She works in the department of radiation oncology at Emory University School of Medicine where she treats cancer patients.



https://t.co/zeUH9mOhvi — Jocelyn J. Fitzgerald MD (@jjfitzgeraldMD) May 15, 2024

Keep in mind, Butker 'makes her sick' for defending the unborn and cherishing life.

And she's a doctor.

Can we say she sucks again? That seems sorta mean, right? Oops, our bad. Luckily, plenty of other people were more than happy to step up and drag her for being repugnant:

You resent his views so much that you target his mom. You have no rebuttal to his opinion, just a not-so-subtle attempt to hurt her. Follow your own bio: opinions are HIS OWN and do not reflect his mother. pic.twitter.com/gvmEYEY3Yi — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 16, 2024

Good point. Jocelyn's bio says her opinions are her own and not her employer's.

But she's willing to doxx Butker's mom.

Alrighty then.

Disagreement would be normal; deciding to call out a grown man’s MOTHER because you don’t like words the man said?!



You make me sick — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) May 16, 2024

Doxxing like this is directly against Terms of Service.



Isn't that right @X? — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 16, 2024

It's a pretty big no-no and honestly really stupid, especially if someone's own info is very easy to find. Just sayin'.

I think I may post a picture of your front door, just for grins. And then maybe one of your parents' front door. How are Richard and Mary doing, by the way? — Attas (@TxRecon1) May 16, 2024

See what we mean?

Which part made you sick? His praise of motherhood? Or his love for God? Or maybe it was his encouragement of marriage and family?



Or possibly you’re just a dried husk of a woman who doesn’t like being reminded of her regrettable choices. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 16, 2024

Wow. You are a despicable person. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) May 16, 2024

Calling her despicable is an insult to despicable people.

Should we reach out to your employer and tell them unhinged you are? Maybe your patients should know. Also, prescribe yourself some Xanax. Lordie. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) May 16, 2024

But but but she says her opinions are her own! Although, if you think about it, her actions are what we're talking about here, not her opinions. One has to wonder if an employer would approve of their employee doxxing someone's MOM.

Hrm.

You doxxed his mother with some obvious ill intent.



“Do no harm” indeed. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) May 16, 2024

It's pretty horrible.

Why do you hate stay-at-home mothers? — Max (@MaxNordau) May 16, 2024

Before you go private because you can't handle people calling you out on being a terrible person, I just wanted to say hi. You're a terrible person. — Latentem (@Latentem) May 16, 2024

Same. We're just saying 'hi' as well.

