So Much for 'Make My Day': Check Out Actual List of Biden Campaign DEMANDS Before Joe Will Debate Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on May 15, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden released a 15 second clip with at least six different edits getting all big and bad about debating Trump. The dork even said, 'Make my day.' 

Woof.

Welp, his little video was pretty damn funny before, but when you see the actual list of demands Biden's campaign has made that have to be met before he will debate Trump it gets even more hilarious. And pathetic.

Take a look at this:

His post continues:

- Only Biden-friendly outlets & anchors can moderate (from CBS, ABC, CNN or Telemundo).

No audience.

No RFK Jr.

Trump can't talk during Biden's answers ... do they not know what a debate is? 

And only Biden-friendly outlets.

Just wow, you guys. Doesn't sound a whole lot like, 'Make my day,' to us.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!

We got nothin'.

Cowards are going to coward.

Biden's team knows damn well that Trump will eat Biden alive; to be fair, anyone with a working mind would eat Biden alive but Trump will chew him up and spit him out. Pretty sure Trump's team will not agree to these demands (no audience, 'gagging' Trump during answers?), so doubtful we see any debates.

Wonder if those 81 million morons who voted for this sack-of-stupid are paying attention yet?

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN DEBATE TRUMP

