So Much for 'Make My Day': Check Out Actual List of Biden Campaign DEMANDS Before Joe Will Debate Trump

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden released a 15 second clip with at least six different edits getting all big and bad about debating Trump. The dork even said, 'Make my day.'

Woof.

Welp, his little video was pretty damn funny before, but when you see the actual list of demands Biden's campaign has made that have to be met before he will debate Trump it gets even more hilarious. And pathetic.

Take a look at this:

The actual Biden debate news today:



Biden is refusing to debate Trump in front of an audience of voters.



His campaign is demanding big guardrails for Biden, including:



- No audience.

- No RFK Jr.

- No Trump remarks during Biden's answers.

- Only Biden-friendly outlets &… — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) May 15, 2024

His post continues:

- Only Biden-friendly outlets & anchors can moderate (from CBS, ABC, CNN or Telemundo).

No audience.

No RFK Jr.

Trump can't talk during Biden's answers ... do they not know what a debate is?

And only Biden-friendly outlets.

Just wow, you guys. Doesn't sound a whole lot like, 'Make my day,' to us.

Also, there's no way this is the actual rationale for Biden abandoning the commission on presidential debates. Covid screening and mask enforcement? pic.twitter.com/DBFV4D6KXo — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) May 15, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!

We got nothin'.

Cowards are going to coward.

Biden's team knows damn well that Trump will eat Biden alive; to be fair, anyone with a working mind would eat Biden alive but Trump will chew him up and spit him out. Pretty sure Trump's team will not agree to these demands (no audience, 'gagging' Trump during answers?), so doubtful we see any debates.

Wonder if those 81 million morons who voted for this sack-of-stupid are paying attention yet?

