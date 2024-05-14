WHOA: Nellie Bowles' New Book Blows Lid OFF The New York Times Exposing Rampant Misinformation and RACISM

Something you see people on the Right (and even on the Left) say quite often these days is as much as you hate the mainstream media, it's not enough. We are living in a time when the media is self-imploding and in a way eating their own just so they can somehow play politics and support the approved narrative from the Biden administration and Democrats. They've been doing this forever, but seeing what was happening at The New York Times during COVID and while Trump was still in office is ... crazy.

Not exactly surprising but crazy.

As Aaron Sibarium writes, this is a crazy anecdote from Nellie Bowles in her new book giving us a peak behind the curtain at the NYT.

Crazy anecdote from @NellieBowles about the New York Times's "disinformation" channel in Slack. Editors and reporters flagged videos criticizing COVID restrictions, posts about the Wuhan Lab, and even innocent hand gestures as possible examples of racist disinformation. pic.twitter.com/acbUSnLQd6 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 14, 2024

What a horrible, miserable, terrible place to work filled with horrible, miserable, terrible people.

And aww yes, the 'ok' symbol was super racist and stuff.

*eye roll*

thank you for sharing this, freedom of speech is critical for democracy



sad the NYT mislead so many people 😔 pic.twitter.com/qoUyhueIJd — Gail Alfar (@GailAlfarATX) May 14, 2024

Americans were misled by the very people they should have been able to trust.

Media.

Politicians.

Elected officials.

Hollywood.

Public Health toads.

And so many more.

Not just disinformation, RACIST disinformation — Cody Richard Fale (@cody_fale) May 14, 2024

Scary crazy you guys.

Indeed.

The mainstream media is thoroughly destroying itself, and I gotta say, I'm not even a tiny smidge sad to see it https://t.co/eq5PyRNOiB pic.twitter.com/ZgHBxFAG0E — Truthstream Media (@truthstreamnews) May 14, 2024

As long as there's enough popcorn to go around.

What's insane is they thought THEY were the good guys.

Just sayin'.

Anyway. I think we’re okay criticizing media. https://t.co/mfdmF7fvT0 — Mark Schipper (@TheMarkSchipper) May 14, 2024

Yeah, seems like a safe bet.

