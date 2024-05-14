Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch)

There was once a time when teachers were supposed to inspire their students to think, especially when they disagreed with them. That is what getting an education is supposed to look like, learning from one another and yes, debating when given an opportunity especially when talking about issues. For example, if a teacher defends J.K. Rowling for standing up for women against the trans-movement, and his student disagrees BUT then relents and admits they need to think more about things, that's a win, yes? Not for the teacher, not even for Rowling, but for the student who wants to THINK.

Welp, that very scenario got a teacher fired.

We're not even kidding.

Not long ago, this video of a teacher calmly and brilliantly questioning a student who called @jk_rowling a “bigot” went viral.



Today, he revealed his school just fired him. pic.twitter.com/RS49jaedbE — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) May 13, 2024

Notice, he never says an unkind word to the student who called Rowling a bigot.

And he got fired.

School. Choice. Now.

The teacher's name is Warren Smith:

7 days ago I was fired from my school after 4 years of teaching.

I recorded this the following day in order to share my perspective - honestly & in good faith - in order to move forward and put this experience behind me. I have no desire to cause complications or bring unwanted… pic.twitter.com/Bf61VC2dD1 — Warren Smith (@WTSmith17) May 13, 2024

They took his computer.

They took everything.

You should not have been fired. Schools need teachers like you who prioritize critical thinking over blindly affirming pre-held beliefs. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) May 13, 2024

I'm so sorry, they have treated you appallingly. And they will tell themselves they're good people for doing it. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 13, 2024

How dare he try and educate a student instead of indoctrinating her. The nerve! Doesn't he know education is now about gender and labels and not about learning and thinking?! What a monster!

*eye roll*

Absolutely amazing. I saw that video of you and didn’t know who you were. I showed it to my kids. It was brilliant. YOU are brilliant. Just remember, EVERYTHING happens FOR you. It’s just a matter of figuring out the “why?” I have no doubt you’ll do that. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) May 13, 2024

You are a hero that was among cowards. pic.twitter.com/ygwRzrYVEj — Michael McCroskey (@MikeMcCroskey) May 13, 2024

This. ^

I hope a bunch of schools fight over you. You are the kind of teacher children desperately need. I hope the next door that opens is your dream job. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) May 14, 2024

We hope this is not the end of Smith's story, and that sharing his story will make learning institutions think.

For a change.

