SUPER Brave 'Resister'/Lefty Lawyer Shuts Down Replies After Saying Barron Trump Looks Like a Rapist

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on May 14, 2024
Meme

Is it just us, or are people on the Left really horrible, hateful, and awful no matter what it is they're posting about? We're just asking questions.

While Barron Trump is an adult by law, that does not mean he's fair game for mean, creepy, weirdos who hate his dad so much they're willing to write/say repugnant things about his youngest son who has done nothing to them.

That's how unglued they really are.

Case in point:

What a sweetheart, right? Comparing the youngest Trump to a rapist at a frat party. Wow.

Honestly, he posted this four days ago and has yet to delete it. Granted, he did shut down replies after a while ... which as you know, dear reader, only makes things worse.

And a fair question it is.

The Lincoln Project. Now THAT'S funny.

We used to joke about Trump haters needing therapy. Now, we see it was really never a joke.

Too late.



