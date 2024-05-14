SUPER Brave 'Resister'/Lefty Lawyer Shuts Down Replies After Saying Barron Trump Looks Like a Rapist

Is it just us, or are people on the Left really horrible, hateful, and awful no matter what it is they're posting about? We're just asking questions.

While Barron Trump is an adult by law, that does not mean he's fair game for mean, creepy, weirdos who hate his dad so much they're willing to write/say repugnant things about his youngest son who has done nothing to them.

That's how unglued they really are.

Case in point:

Is it just me, or does Barron look like a rapist at a frat party? I’m just asking questions. pic.twitter.com/el1ERz0dxS — Kyle Keegan (@realKyleKeegan) May 10, 2024

What a sweetheart, right? Comparing the youngest Trump to a rapist at a frat party. Wow.

Attacking a teenager. Classy. — Todd Fox ✌🏽🦊🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇸🇯🇮🇪🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@toddfoxauthor) May 12, 2024

You’re a lawyer and this is what you post? — Dijhili (@dijhili) May 10, 2024

Honestly, he posted this four days ago and has yet to delete it. Granted, he did shut down replies after a while ... which as you know, dear reader, only makes things worse.

Says a guy creeping over a school kid. Have you been to Epstein Island? — tim fucile (@TimFucile) May 12, 2024

Is it just me, or does @realKyleKeegan look like he's been ordered to keep 100 yards from a school? I'm just asking questions. https://t.co/nbIVJLGACy — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) May 14, 2024

And a fair question it is.

Is it just me, or does @realKyleKeegan look like he’s just waiting for Chris Hansen to say “Have a seat right there.” I’m just asking questions. https://t.co/5qzQ0mTZDo pic.twitter.com/r5x43hHDyt — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 14, 2024

Leave the kid alone. You spineless pr👀ck https://t.co/JK5VTsWQYN — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) May 14, 2024

Is it just me, or does Kyle Keegan look like he owns an unmarked van with Free Candy written on the side, but his job application for The Lincoln Project got rejected because his "resume" still needed more young boys on it?



Just asking questions. https://t.co/H3uGWClm7g — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 14, 2024

The Lincoln Project. Now THAT'S funny.

Kyle here (who has locked down replies like a little bitch,) is an ATTORNEY. I can't imagine *anyone* thinking this kind of comment (which is not only vile, but a slap in the face to rape victims,) is OK, let alone a lawyer. His entire TL is deranged, hate-filled TDS/conservative… https://t.co/QQEMkNrXkM — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 14, 2024

We used to joke about Trump haters needing therapy. Now, we see it was really never a joke.

Too late.

