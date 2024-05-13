Carol Roth's Post Listing What Government Is Actually Doing Well Is a Thing of (Priceless) BEAUTY

We see Carol Roth did here.

Just sayin'.

Carol was kind enough to put a list together of what the government is doing well. She, she's a giver. Take a look:

Here’s a list of things in government that are working well: — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 13, 2024

Gosh, we don't see a whole lot of anything on her list. Brilliant, yes?

Truly a thing of beauty. Unlike the federal government.

Others had some input on her clever list as well:

Nancy Pelosi’s investment portfolio doesn’t count? — Meara (@MillennialOther) May 13, 2024

Fair question but we don't think so.

Hey don't over look the corruption and graft infrastructure — Patrick Grady (@PGrady88) May 13, 2024

He's right. No entity is quite as corrupt as the feds. We suppose even though it sucks this is one thing they're doing well?

I mean they're pretty good at radicalizing — D.H. Cannon (Thumbless Wonder) (@D_H_Cannon) May 13, 2024

Oh, that too.

Big time.

Getting paid to achieve/produce nothing — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) May 13, 2024

They truly do this better than anyone or any other organization or corporation in the world.

Huzzah?

Wasting and creating taxes. They do a good with that — Meep (@tw1st3d_w1ll) May 13, 2024

Troof.

Damn, that's quite the list and very accurate too — Alpha Shepherd (@ShepherdAlpha) May 13, 2024

Ain't it though?

This list is still too long — Εcon Bro (the Nigerian Ron Paul) (@EconBreau) May 13, 2024

That it is.

