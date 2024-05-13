Carol Roth's Post Listing What Government Is Actually Doing Well Is a Thing of (Priceless) BEAUTY

High School Students Expelled for ‘Backface’ Just Received a Hefty Settlement
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on May 13, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

We see Carol Roth did here.

Just sayin'.

Carol was kind enough to put a list together of what the government is doing well. She, she's a giver. Take a look:

Gosh, we don't see a whole lot of anything on her list. Brilliant, yes?

Truly a thing of beauty. Unlike the federal government.

Others had some input on her clever list as well:

Fair question but we don't think so.

He's right. No entity is quite as corrupt as the feds. We suppose even though it sucks this is one thing they're doing well?

Oh, that too.

Big time.

They truly do this better than anyone or any other organization or corporation in the world. 

Huzzah?

Troof.

Ain't it though?

That it is.

======================================================================

